Many of us have heard the saying, “Don’t sweat the small stuff.” I agree whole-heartedly, but I would like to add the advice of not skipping the small stuff.
What I mean by this is sometimes in life we have something cool, but you can take a meaningful moment and make it a thousand times greater, just by taking advantage of the small things surrounding the experience.
The end of last week brought some “Big Days” for our family and while these events were wonderful, as I reflect back, it was actually the little things taking place in conjunction that made my heart swell.
Our oldest child and I headed into Minneapolis last Thursday for her College Orientation Day. It seemed a little early to me. She just graduated from High School a month ago. Maybe it was just the mama bear in me not ready to share my cub with the rest of the world quite yet.
Before we walked into the school I snapped photos of her in front of the building and that is when it happened- I met my spirit animal.
A spirit animal refers to an animal whose characteristics a person shares or embodies. It is also a metaphor, often humorous, for someone or something a person relates to or admires.
When I say I met my spirit animal in front of the school that day, I do not mean a squirrel scattered past me; I met another mama bear.
She had a shorter trip than I, as she and her son popped over from Edina for the instructional day. From the instant we offered, “Good mornings” as we entered the doors, and I saw her son giving her the same looks and “Geez Mom” comments that Rylee gave me while we checked in, I knew I had found someone to which I could relate.
The day consisted of touring, learning schedules, obtaining tuition bills, parking passes-blah, blah, blah. But my new mama pal and I seized the opportunity to chat with other moms, shop for apparel in the school store and laugh about the ways we tend to annoy our children. By the end we pretty much had our kiddos in an arranged marriage.
While the orientation was an important milestone, I am glad I did little things that day, including chatting with other parents, as it gave this nervous mumsy a sense everything will be alright.
The world has become an amazing place. The next day, I was able to connect with my new mama friend on social media. This gives us each a resource to someone who might have answers to college-related questions and the bonus is we can continue wedding planning…
Friday my hubby and I headed to Madison as I received awards from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. It was an honor and an interesting experience to spend time with other people in the industry. There were small things though, which made the trip extra special.
First off, my husband considers the travel time on a GPS as a challenge. He laughed when it told him our journey would take three hours and 41 minutes. I knew there would be no asking to stop and use a restroom. We performed quite the concert where at times he was Ike and I was Tina. He was Marvin Gaye, I was Tammi Terrell. Our car karaoke concert ended when Josh pulled into The Madison Concourse Hotel with a huge grin on his face after three hours and nine minutes.
Late that night, after the awards, we walked down to State Street. We took selfies in front of the lit-up Capitol and stood in line with intoxicated twenty-somethings for a bite of Ian’s Pizza.
The next morning, we departed in the rain and decided to take a different route home. There would be no racing the GPS, we would instead visit a roadside café and cheese shop. We drove through the little town of Lyndon Station. We giggled it wasn’t quite Noon, yet a bar had live music on the patio and people performing the polka to Willie Nelson’s Whiskey River. As we slowly drove past, I heard the band start Eric Clapton’s Lay Down Sally, and I wished we would have stopped.
We took the time in the car to discuss future plans. I think one of the reasons Josh and I get along so well is he can always sell any dream to me, and Josh is willing to buy even my craziest of ideas.
My advice to readers is to not only enjoy the “big things”, but to make sure to dollop the situation with all of the “extras.”
Talk to strangers and explore new places. Sing, laugh, and dream. Form new relationships and strengthen current bonds. These things are all the icing on the celebration cake.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.