April Ziemer 2022

April Ziemer, Editor

If there is anyone who could relate to the classic Johnny Cash ditty “A Boy Named Sue” it is probably a boy named Lindsey. But Lindsey Adams Buckingham didn’t let his name keep him shy. His talents skyrocketed him into music stardom and ultimately the Rock and Roll of Fame. Last week I saw why with my very own eyes.

Buckingham was born in 1949, in Palo Alto, California. He had two older brothers, Jeffrey and Gregory. His parents must have wanted a girl, as they named him Lindsey, yet this man became a heart throb to stadiums full of adoring women. Growing up Buckingham and his brothers were encouraged to swim competitively. Though Buckingham dropped out of athletics to pursue music, his brother Gregory went on to win a silver medal at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. I think Lindsey’s change of interests paid off well.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.