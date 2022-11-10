If there is anyone who could relate to the classic Johnny Cash ditty “A Boy Named Sue” it is probably a boy named Lindsey. But Lindsey Adams Buckingham didn’t let his name keep him shy. His talents skyrocketed him into music stardom and ultimately the Rock and Roll of Fame. Last week I saw why with my very own eyes.
Buckingham was born in 1949, in Palo Alto, California. He had two older brothers, Jeffrey and Gregory. His parents must have wanted a girl, as they named him Lindsey, yet this man became a heart throb to stadiums full of adoring women. Growing up Buckingham and his brothers were encouraged to swim competitively. Though Buckingham dropped out of athletics to pursue music, his brother Gregory went on to win a silver medal at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. I think Lindsey’s change of interests paid off well.
Buckingham never took guitar lessons and does not read music. By age 13, influenced by banjo methods, he practiced the energetic style of the Kingston Trio.
From 1966 to 1971, Buckingham performed with a high school rock band named Fritz. He invited friend Stevie Nicks to join as a second vocalist. Their romantic relationship began after left Fritz.
They then began performing as Buckingham Nicks. Mick Fleetwood heard them and dug their sound. When Bob Welch left Fleetwood Mac in 1974, Fleetwood immediately contacted Buckingham and offered him the vacant guitar slot in his band. Buckingham told Fleetwood he and Nicks were a team and that he wouldn’t work without her. Fleetwood agreed to hire both of them and basically, most people know the rest.
Fleetwood Mac hit stardom largely due to songs written by Buckingham from scars left from his shattered romance with Nicks.
Stevie sure did know how to break hearts and leave lovers with songs that would top the charts. It worked for not only Buckingham but Don Henley, J.D. Souther and Joe Walsh as well.
Without the relationship escapades Nicks and Patty Boyd, I am not sure the music world would be quite the same.
Buckingham and Nicks now refuse to work with each other. Both went on to have solo careers and Buckingham has been touring for years.
I got the chance to see him for a rare performance on Halloween. Buckingham played at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire. Before hearing Buckingham was going to be there, I had never heard of the place. It is a newer gorgeous hidden gem in the heart of Eau Claire and I will most definitely be back.
I always say I didn’t inherit much from my mother Sharon. I do not look like her, think like her or have many of the same interests she did, with the exception of one-music.
My late mother was a music junkie who enjoyed attending live performances, many times with her best gal pal Patti and sometimes with her children (as we got older).
My very favorite thing in life are live concerts. I love a wide array of music and have been a ton of performances and will continue to add names to my list.
Since we lost my mother, I now often attend shows with her old bestie Patti.
This was the case for Buckingham last week. Sharon would have been jealous as Patti and I were sitting close enough that Buckingham could have spit on us (thankfully he didn’t).
He was amazing! I will easily say his guitar skills were the best I have ever seen live. I will never get the opportunity to see Eddie Van Halen, but I am still holding out for Clapton, so we will see if Lindsey keeps his status with me.
His voice was wonderful. He played many of his solo tunes as well as Fleetwood Mac’s, "Go Your Own Way" and "Second Hand News" as well as "Never Going Back Again.”
Buckingham wasn’t super chatty and seemed to be a serious guy. He was extremely captivating, which was good because we were sitting close enough that if I didn’t have my eyes completely on him, he would notice, and I would seem rude.
He was gaunt and a little pale. I had never seen him so up close and personal, so I wasn’t sure if this was normal.
The next morning it was announced Buckingham had cancelled the rest of his tour. I hope all is well for Lindsey and I am grateful to have gotten the experience I had with him.
I learned a few things that night: soak in every moment as it might be your last opportunity and there are just as many annoying people sitting near you in the classy section as there are in the cheap seats.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
