Every year, approximately 7 million people in the U.S. experience pain – sometimes severe – as a result of from chronic wounds. Chronic wounds are sores or ulcers that do not heal and are commonly found on the legs and feet, but can occur anywhere on or in the body. These wounds can be dangerous and left untreated, wounds can lead to a decrease in life expectancy and even amputation. In fact, approximately 30 percent of untreated chronic wounds result in limb amputation and the five-year post-amputation mortality rate is 50 percent.  

The instances of chronic wounds is expected to increase in the next decade as a result of an aging population and increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as diabetes, obesity and vascular disease contribute to the chronic wound epidemic. Below are commonly asked questions about chronic wounds and some tips on how to care for your feet.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.