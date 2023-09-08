Every year, approximately 7 million people in the U.S. experience pain – sometimes severe – as a result of from chronic wounds. Chronic wounds are sores or ulcers that do not heal and are commonly found on the legs and feet, but can occur anywhere on or in the body. These wounds can be dangerous and left untreated, wounds can lead to a decrease in life expectancy and even amputation. In fact, approximately 30 percent of untreated chronic wounds result in limb amputation and the five-year post-amputation mortality rate is 50 percent.
The instances of chronic wounds is expected to increase in the next decade as a result of an aging population and increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as diabetes, obesity and vascular disease contribute to the chronic wound epidemic. Below are commonly asked questions about chronic wounds and some tips on how to care for your feet.
What you can do if you have a chronic wound
People who suffer from chronic, non-healing wounds should seek advanced wound care treatment. In general, if you notice that a wound hasn’t started to heal in two weeks, or if a wound hasn’t completely healed after six weeks, it’s time to talk to a clinician who has advanced wound care training and who can provide advanced wound care treatment options.
What types of treatments help heal chronic wounds?
Treatment plans should be specific to the individual and their needs. At the Wound Healing Center, every patient’s treatment plan is customized, and evidence-based clinical practice guidelines are used. Patient treatment plans can include a range of care, including specialized dressings, debridements, casts, negative pressure therapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
What can I do to avoid foot problems?
Here are some simple ways you can care for your feet:
Inspect your feet every day and don’t forget to look between your toes.
Wash your feet daily and be sure to dry between your toes. Avoid using powder.
Moisturize your feet (if they are really dry) with a small amount of moisturizing cream or petroleum jelly. Rub on the soles of your feet but don’t put the cream between your toes.
Don’t go barefoot indoors or outdoors.
Keep nails trim and cut straight across. Don’t round the corners.
Never cut corns or calluses yourself.
Look for changes. Look for a change in the shape of your feet, loss of feeling or numbness, odd-colored toenails, ingrown or thick toenails.
Buy shoes with support and that are comfortable to walk in. Break in your new shoes gradually.
Don’t smoke as it causes your blood vessels to narrow and can cause poor circulation.
Eat a well-balanced diet and exercise daily.
The Wound Healing Center in Amery is dedicated to healing and caring for people with hard-to-heal wounds. Our specially-trained wound care physicians and team members treat a variety of chronic wounds with advanced treatment options like hyperbaric oxygen therapy. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 715-268-0175. No referral needed.
