These 7th graders compiled a record of 12-1-1 in the Molitor Division of the 13 AA Metro Baseball League. The team played mainly Middle Conference opponents through the regular season. The boys improved throughout the summer and look to keep moving forward into post-season play in two weeks. Front Row: Regan Granica, Kaleb Drinkman, Gavin Humpal, Hayden Leonhard, Lars McCelrath. Back Row: Coach Carl Granica, Coach Ryan Humpal, Beau Fisk, Isaac Thayer, Leo Jensen, Jaxson Cran, Noah Thomas, Spencer Chovan, Coach Jeremiah Fisk. Not pictured: Matthew Danielson, Easton D’Ambrosio
If you have driven around Amery any evening during the week you have probably noticed baseball fields being used extensively. America’s pastime is in full swing with the Amery Youth Baseball program, that ranges from Pre-K to 8th grade baseball.
In the last two seasons the youth baseball program has made the switch into playing in the MBL, which is the Metro Baseball League. This has brought its challenges but has also opened the door for smaller rosters and more kids seeing playing time during games.
Teams playing in the MBL are the 10 U, 12 U, 13 U, and 14 U players. This league mainly consists of our high school conference opponents, with a few other teams within an hour added into the schedule to give each team fourteen league games. Also, at each of these levels, teams are formed to play in the Northern (12U/14U) and Southern League (10U), which is more local games playing against mostly Lakeland Conference opponents. Many nights over the last three weeks there have been four or five teams within the program in action.
Adding in the Pre-K through 2nd grade league the Little League fields are busy every night of the week. I am hopeful to be able to catch a game or two one of these weeks in between games and practices of the teams I help with. Watching the youngest kids play is always enjoyable as they soak up the information like sponge and the improvement happens quickly.
Like I said above, giving as many kids as possible the opportunity to be in the lineup and consistently play in the field. Over the last two seasons of being involved in the program, I have seen the investment from parents and players at these ages increase the last two summers. This investment starts back in late March with indoor practices two days a week. This past spring was tough on everyone involved as the indoor practices kept adding up through April and the opening week of MBL play approached as the end of April came.
At the end of April each age level had an evaluation day to determine to what team each athlete would be playing on during the spring and summer. With all the indoor practices I was delighted to watch each kid work to become a better baseball player and athlete.
All the early season hard work and dedication by the players and parents has been paying off through the summer months. Each of the MBL teams has had great success at some point during the summer. All teams have been fortunate enough to claim a tournament title throughout the season. The 12 U team was the first to claim a title at the Grantsburg tourney, followed up the next weekend by the 13 U and 14 U claiming titles at the Cumberland tournament. This past weekend the 10 U team rounded it out by running through the Unity tournament. I was fortunate to be able to watch the championship clinching game this past weekend, the pure excitement on all the players faces was something I hope someone got on camera as the last out was recorded.
As we approach the last week of MBL play, for each level teams look to put themselves in a good position going into the MBL playoffs, which begins the week of July 9. All teams are put into brackets with comparable records, which makes for great games through the playoff bracket.
The 13 U team was victorious at home Wednesday June 28 against St. Croix Central, they secured the divisional championship and will be placed in a bracket with the five other divisional champions from the metro area.
Over the past two seasons I have had a front row seat for many nights of action and practice, helping both the 12 U and 13 U teams this season, and the 10 U and 12 U teams’ last season. It has been my pleasure to help many of the athletes in Amery fall in love with baseball. All the long hours of practice, games, countless tournament weekends, and random wiffle ball games have allowed these players to find a true love for the game.
This is the one thing that I am hopeful I can instill in many of these players; I know this is how I fell in love with the game. Over the last twenty plus straight days being at a ballpark, I have seen many moments of pure joy from numerous players. It just brings a smile to my face. My hope, the success of the youth program recently will get the high school team back competing for conference championships and beyond soon. As it was when I played in this same program over 20 years ago and turn Amery back into the baseball town it once was.
