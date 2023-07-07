If you have driven around Amery any evening during the week you have probably noticed baseball fields being used extensively.  America’s pastime is in full swing with the Amery Youth Baseball program, that ranges from Pre-K to 8th grade baseball.  

In the last two seasons the youth baseball program has made the switch into playing in the MBL, which is the Metro Baseball League.  This has brought its challenges but has also opened the door for smaller rosters and more kids seeing playing time during games.  

