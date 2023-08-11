Gene-Johnson-Color-WEB.jpg

The Feds just raised interest rates a quarter percent, hoping to get inflation under 3%. The side effects are rippling through the economy. There are some signs that food prices are coming down. However, not gasoline, dining out, and perhaps most important of all, not mortgage costs which have doubled. There are no immediate signs of declining.

Financial experts, lenders and real estate people tell us we should not spend more than 30% of our annual income on housing costs. Higher interest rates have a big effect on the cost of your next home if you are planning to buy. For example, in the metro area if you were going to buy a $400,000 home and the mortgage interest was 3%, that would cost you $1,686 per month and your income would have to be at least $67,440.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.