It is hard to believe this week marks the beginning of June.
Thursday is June 1st. On this day, CNN aired its first broadcast (1980) and more importantly the Beatles released Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967).
I recently learned on the First of the month, you are supposed to say, “Rabbit, Rabbit,” for good luck.
Supposedly, rabbits are a symbol of good luck, positivity, fertility, and growth in many cultures. I guess I do sort of remember winning a rabbit’s foot at the Polk County Fair every year in the early eighties and obviously it was the luck of the first one that saw me picking just the right duck each of the following years to win another creepy dead animal appendage to stick into the pocket of my corduroy shorts.
Most prominent in spring, rabbits are associated with renewal and rebirth after winter. It is said rabbits are typically gentle, peaceful creatures favored as pets. I call bull honky on this. I bought my older two girls each a rabbit to have “gentle, peaceful” starter pets when they were little. Well, one ate the other and I am pretty sure that was just an appetizer as killer bunny then started eying up my poor sweet little 3-year-old daughter Reagan like she was going to be the main course. I sent her packing (the rabbit, not Reagan).
According to superstition, saying, “rabbit rabbit” before anything else on the First, brings good luck for a full 30 days.
The origin of this in the UK may have been inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, where she is “luckily” guided by a white rabbit through fantastical adventures.
I guess I can see this. The musical group Jefferson Airplane was quite lucky, making millions from their hit “White Rabbit.” They then used all that money to party hardy, leading to the demise of the original group.
The first written proof of the phrase being said for luck was in 1909. A parent noted his children spoke “rabbit, rabbit,” up the chimney on the First, in hopes of receiving a present. Over the following decades, the expression was said by many others to make wishes come true.
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt claimed to say “rabbits” on the First. He carried a lucky rabbit’s foot during the 1932 election, which he won by a landslide—becoming the first Democrat to win both the electoral college and the popular vote in 80 years. I wonder if he won his by picking a duck at the Polk County Fair? April 12, 1945, while sitting for a portrait, Roosevelt said: "I have a terrific headache. He slumped forward in his chair. At 3:35 p.m., Roosevelt was pronounced dead from an intracerebral hemorrhage at the age of 63.
Another notable figure to practice the superstition is British-American journalist Simon Winchester. In 2006 he said he recited “white rabbits” for 696 consecutive months and counting, ever since 1948, when he was four years old. I think that seems a little odd, but while some say rabbit for 696 months, I guess I’ll say, “Whatever floats your boat.”
While most people associate the word “hasenpfeffer” with a stew made of rabbit meat, there is actually some who associate the word with something else.
When I first met my born and raised New Richmond hubby Josh, he told me about a gang in the very town where he grew up. I couldn’t believe it. I thought gangs were in urban areas, but little did I know, there was one in a neighboring town in the 1990s. Josh said they were a pretty scary group of boys, in fact I am a little worried about one of them seeing this article. I asked Josh if they were part of a well-known gang like the Crypts or Bloods. He told me it was even worse-they called themselves, “The Hasenpfeffer Boys.” A crew named after rabbit stew? I wouldn’t want to mess with that bunch as I do not think it would end you up in a lucky situation.
Rabbits are particularly lucky in the Chinese zodiac. Considered one of the most beautiful signs, rabbits represent longevity, peace, and prosperity. Those born under this sign are considered skillful, responsible and gentle. Really?
Have you ever heard of the following people born in the Year of the Rabbit:
Lee Harvey Oswald, who assassinated President John F. Kennedy (or did he?!) November 22, 1963; John Dillinger, an American gangster and bank robber during The Great Depression. He and his gang robbed 24 banks and four police stations. Dillinger also escaped from prison twice. Ethel Rosenberg, the American citizen executed June 19, 1953, for treason and conspiracy to commit espionage, for passing information about the atomic bomb to the Soviet Union. Looks like she didn’t say, “Rabbit, Rabbit,” 18 days earlier…
