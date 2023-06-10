Erin Seifert, PT, DPT – AHC

Erin Seifert, PT, DPT – AHC

Whether you’re mowing the lawn, gardening, raking or weeding, sometimes yard work can lead to back pain.

A wrong move can cause a new injury. Plus, improper body mechanics like the way you lift and twist can speed up age-related changes on your spine, which is a common cause of back pain. If you already deal with chronic back pain, these outdoor activities can lead to flare-ups – so you may end up avoiding them. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.