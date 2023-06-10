Whether you’re mowing the lawn, gardening, raking or weeding, sometimes yard work can lead to back pain.
A wrong move can cause a new injury. Plus, improper body mechanics like the way you lift and twist can speed up age-related changes on your spine, which is a common cause of back pain. If you already deal with chronic back pain, these outdoor activities can lead to flare-ups – so you may end up avoiding them.
But gardening and yard work can be great ways to stay active if you follow a few key safety tips.
Talk to your doctor before getting started
Before you hit the garden, take a moment to stop and assess your body’s needs. Do you have a chronic injury that flares up with too much activity? Now is the perfect time to talk with your doctor.
Warm up to prevent muscle cramps
Take 5-10 minutes to warm up prior to jumping into gardening or yard work. Stretch your lower back, arms and legs, then take a brisk walk around your yard or neighborhood. This type of warm-up can improve your range of motion and prevent cramping, stiffness and soreness.
Get down on one knee
When you’re working at ground level, try to kneel on just one of your knees with the other positioned upright to stabilize your lower back.
If this position doesn’t work for you, try getting comfortable with a pad or small stool for support. A stool can also be helpful if you have difficulty getting up off of the ground for any reason.
Remember to avoid extending your reach too far. Working closer to the body can help you avoid rounding out your lower back, so you can focus on keeping a neutral spine.
Pivot, don’t twist
Pivoting your body is always the best option. That means moving your feet and hips in the same direction as your upper body, instead of keeping them planted and twisting at the spine.
While twisting may not seem like something that could result in injury, it sometimes can. Overtwisting can result in overstretched ligaments, muscle spasms or injury and spinal issues.
Shuffle as you rake
Instead of keeping your feet planted and bending your back to extend your reach, use smaller strokes and shuffle your feet back and forth. This can help you avoid putting pressure on muscles in the lower back and encourage a neutral spinal alignment.
Bend your knees, not your waist, and maintain a straight posture
When picking up heavier objects, such as large bags of leaves, squat down by bending at your knees instead of your waist. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart, and lift with your legs.
Another good lifting habit is keeping heavy things close to your body. This will engage your core and give you more control over your movements, decreasing the risk of over-stretching, falling and twisting.
Give yourself a break
With all of these tasks, it’s important to change positions and take frequent breaks. Rotate between tasks as you go to avoid putting too much stress on one part of your body. Take a short break between each task, and then restart the circuit.
There’s no shame in slowing down. The important thing is that you listen to your body, and move at your own pace. When taking breaks, make sure to stay hydrated.
What to do if you experience back pain after gardening and yard work
Even if you've been very careful, gardening can still cause a mild strain or chronic back pain to flare. But there are plenty of ways to care for yourself if you find yourself in pain after gardening.
Take care of those sore muscles
As soon as you start to feel pain, stop working. Stand up straight, stretch your muscles, and ice any spots that are sore.
Take Tylenol for pain relief – it’s safe and very effective for sore muscles. However, it’s important to consult your doctor before taking any medications.
Don’t rest too long
Take it easy with any activities you have to do. It’s also helpful if you can keep doing simple stretches to avoid stiff muscles. Slowly get back to your normal exercising and daily activities. If the pain isn’t improving or gets worse, keep lightening your routine. It can take a week or as long as a month to get back to normal.
See a doctor if things get worse
If you’re experiencing back pain that isn’t getting better after a few days, it may be time to schedule an appointment with your doctor or directly with a physical therapist. Physical therapy is covered by many types of insurance plans including Medicare.
A PT can help you reduce or manage pain, improve mobility and increase function. For those with chronic back pain (which lasts 12 weeks or longer) a more robust neck and back strengthening program, may be recommended. Call 715-268-8000 or visit healthpartners.com/schedule to make an appointment with your doctor or physical therapist.
