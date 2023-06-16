Did you see any of the games from the football season kickoff?
No, not the National Football League (NFL). They are just starting mini camps.
College football is months away.
The United States Football League (USFL) is nine weeks into its 10-week season, nearing its playoffs.
The Xtreme Football League (XFL) completed its 10-week season May 13.
No, the season that’s just underway is the Canadian Football League (CFL), now in its 69th year of modern existence.
In case I haven’t made this clear in past columns, I enjoy watching football. The NFL is the gold standard of football, but the spring and summer competitors (XFL, USFL and CFL) provide some good entertainment as well, in my opinion.
When I was a pre-teen, I discovered that the CFL existed. To a rabid football fan, this was like winning the lottery. The only problem was, I lived in Northwest Iowa in the days before cable or satellite television.
I had a friend who had a TV antenna on a tower attached to their home that had the secret weapon of the pre satellite era: a rotor! This small motor would rotate the antenna so you could pick up signals from different television stations. I grew up in a place that was basically equidistant from Des Moines and Sioux City, Iowa and Omaha, Nebraska. The broadcast signals from Omaha were generally stronger than Des Moines or Sioux City, so we watched Omaha television at my family’s home.
My friend lived on the north side of town and was at the top of a hill, so he had a strategic advantage in the media content he could receive at his home.
One weekend during the summer, I did a sleepover at his home. We were looking for something to do, so we looked through the TV listings in the paper and discovered a station in Sioux City was airing a CFL game. I had never heard of Canadian football, we HAD to watch the game!
We convinced his dad to run the rotor so we could tune in the channel. The reception was snowy, but we could make out what was going on. It looked the same, but there were differences.
The CFL playing field is longer and wider at 110 by 65 yards, compared to 100 by 55 and 1/3 yards in the NFL. In addition, field goal posts are located at the front of the end zone in the CFL, whereas they are at the back of the end zone in the NFL.
In the CFL, teams get three downs to make 10 yards, not four. Teams can also score a single point if the receiving team doesn’t return a missed field goal or punt out of their end zone. Also, if the kicking team misses a field goal, or punts the football through the end zone without it being touched, an additional point is awarded.
You would think a three down game would be pass happy, but the CFL isn’t. Like all of these leagues, there are athletes trying to get to the NFL. The same is true of the XFL and USFL. I enjoy watching the games, it’s a non-traditional way to get my football “fix.”
CBS Sports Network is carrying some CFL games this year. Last year, ESPN2 carried some games. The CFL has a free app, CFL+, so you can watch the games for free.
I’m pulling for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to win the Grey Cup. Go Bombers!
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.