I never thought I would live to see it happen.
Earlier this month, police in Marion, Kansas (population 1,900) seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the Marion County Record office, the newspaper’s reporters, and the publisher’s home.
A search warrant, signed by a local magistrate, appears to violate federal law that provides protections against searching and seizing materials from journalists. The law requires law enforcement to subpoena materials instead.
The Record had been covering a local restaurant owner who was seeking a liquor license for a catering business. According to reporting by Kansas Reflector, a confidential source contacted the newspaper, Publisher Eric Meyer said, and provided evidence that Kari Newell had been convicted of drunken driving and continued to use her vehicle without a driver’s license. The criminal record could jeopardize her efforts to obtain a liquor license.
A reporter with the Marion Record used a state website to verify the information provided by the source. But Meyer suspected the source was relaying information from Newell’s husband, who had filed for divorce. Meyer decided not to publish a story about the information, and he alerted police to the situation.
Police notified Newell, who then complained at a city council meeting that the newspaper had illegally obtained and disseminated sensitive documents, which isn’t true. Her public comments prompted the newspaper to set the record straight in a story published Thursday.
Police raided the newspaper the next day.
The search warrant identified two pages worth of items that law enforcement officers were allowed to seize, including computer software and hardware, digital communications, cellular networks, servers and hard drives, items with passwords, utility records, and all documents and records pertaining to Newell. The warrant specifically targeted ownership of computers capable of being used to “participate in the identity theft of Kari Newell.”
Folks, this is the type of thing that happens in countries with fascist regimes or dictators. It does not happen in America.
I want to reiterate: the newspaper did not write the story. Newell felt threatened enough to go to the police and apparently the newspaper had made enough enemies that several people went along with this bogus raid.
I realize many of the stories covered by newspapers make people in positions of power uncomfortable. That’s the way it works. Often, the newspaper is the only one to hold anyone accountable for their actions.
Taking reprisals by seizing equipment is not done here.
There has been nearly universal condemnation of the magistrate, police chief and caterer. The Record got their paper out on time. They have also received their equipment back and have seen their subscriber rolls double.
The eyes of the nation and the world are on this small paper in the heartland. State and federal officials are investigating whether charges should be brought against the caterer, magistrate and police.
But it isn’t all good news. Meyer’s 98-year-old mother died the weekend of the equipment seizure and didn’t live to see the press triumph.
I know we can disagree about many things in our nation, but at the end of the day we can go home and be safe in the belief that our system works.
I pray this situation is an outlier and not a preview of things to come.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
