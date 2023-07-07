For the second time this year, I have had to raise the price of a subscription to your newspaper.
As you may have already read elsewhere in this issue, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is once again raising its rates.
I’m sure that recent inflation has wreaked its fair share of havoc in your personal finances and maybe at your work as well. I believe inflation is beginning to cool now, but I also believe prices will continue to rise with inflation taking the fall for the increase.
Postage and printing are bills the newspaper must pay each week. If we don’t pay, the paper isn’t printed or delivered. Our staff also likes to be paid as well.
The USPS is changing its business model and has a plan to bring the service to profitability. Raising rates and lowering delivery standards are two of the pillars of this plan. I’m sure you have noticed our local post office is short staffed and not every route gets delivered each day. If you order packages from Amazon or other online retailers, you may be seeing a postal truck at your door before your get your mail.
I appreciate the efforts of the hard working local employees of USPS. They are doing their best to keep everything going. Unfortunately, the tide is running against them and customers like our paper.
It wasn’t always this way.
I found an article by the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum that you may find interesting.
“In 1847, when the United States issued its first two pre-paid postage stamps, the cost of stamps seemed exorbitant to the ordinary person, so the Post Office Department reduced rates in 1851, hoping to increase usage of the mail. It set the rate for printed circular matter at one cent per ounce for mail transported up to five hundred miles. Though this facilitated the diffusion of information to many citizens throughout the country, the rate still discouraged widespread use.
“Due to the expense of sending large numbers of newspapers and periodicals through the mails, publishers often utilized private express companies. In an attempt to get a share of this business, the Post Office Department lowered bulk newspaper rates in 1863. In 1865 the first Newspaper and Periodical stamps were issued for prepayment of the rate. The rate was further reduced a decade later to just two cents per pound for publications issued at least once a week. The rate was cut in half in 1885, to just one cent per pound. These rate reductions finally made sending newspapers and periodicals through the mail affordable.
“Postage now affordable, newspapers sprang-up all over the country, linking citizens with their state capitals and with Washington, D.C., and inviting greater citizen participation in politics. Clearly, Newspaper and Periodical stamps are a testament to a democratic government.”
Delivery standards and rates will change, but we will continue to provide you with the best coverage of your community. We appreciate your support, either with a subscription or by buying the newspaper at your favorite store.
We share your frustration at paying more for a service you wait longer to receive. We do our best to expedite delivery and will look for every opportunity to find ways to get your paper in your hands as fast as possible.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
