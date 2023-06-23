Happy first day of summer to you. Few things can bring back memories of summer faster than music.
In the last century when I was a kid growing up, listening to a small transistor AM radio was the way I got my music. In high school, I bought a stereo system with money I earned delivering papers and working at the grocery store. The stereo system had it all: turntable, cassette deck and an AM/FM tuner.
The neighboring community had an FM station that played album orientated rock (AOR) as its format. AOR was rare in rural Iowa and the station was subsidized by its sister AM station. One of the great things about this station was they would play new albums in their entirety commercial free. If you tuned in on Sunday nights at 10, you could record the broadcast on cassette and learn the songs.
I got to thinking about this when I saw a listing of the songs of summer for the years 1971-2021. I was 10 years old in the summer of 1971. Looking through the list of songs, I discovered some hits that brought a smile to my face, others made me cringe.
In 1971 Carole King’s “I Feel The Earth Move” was the top song of the summer. The “B” side of the 45 RPM single was “It’s Too Late.” Both songs were from King’s wildly successful “Tapestry” album. If you haven’t heard the album, do yourself a favor and give it a listen. I believe it’s one of the essentials in any collection.
“Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass got heavy airplay during the summer of 1972. I bet you’re probably singing the chorus right now. In researching this column, I learned that according to Social Security Administration data, the number of newborn girls named Brandy nearly doubled a year after the single came out.
In 1973, “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” by Jim Croce was the song of the summer. Croce died in plane crash in the fall of the year and “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” was still on the charts when he died.
The Beatles were popular with about everyone in my house. When they broke up in 1970, a void resulted. The summer of 1974 saw former Beatle Paul McCartney’s new band, Wings, hit the big time with “Band On The Run,” which dominated the airwaves that summer. The song is listed as the favorite non Beatles song by McCartney.
The Neil Sedaka song “Love Will Keep Us Together” by the Captain & Tennille was the summer hit of 1975. I can still hear the synthesizers.
Elton John and Kiki Dee’s “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” was being sung by many the Bicentennial Summer of 1976.
I bring up the 1970s because it was the decade of my teen years. 1978’s summer hit was “Shadow Dancing” by Andy Gibb. Billy Joel’s “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” was the summer song of 1980.
Other notable summer songs: 1982’s “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor, “Every Breath You Take” by the Police in 1983, Steve Windwood’s “Roll With It” in 1988, “I Kissed a Girl” by Katy Perry in 2008 and “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen in 2012.
That’s just a sampling. What’s the summer song you love or love to hate?
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
(0) comments
