The new school year is getting underway around our area and the nation. Parents are sending their children off to class. Some are starting school for the first time, others are entering a landmark year and many feel the passage of time on their memories and emotions.
Regionally and nationally, shortages of employees are making the news cycle. From bus drivers to teachers aides to teachers, there are help wanted signs and postings that remain unfilled.
I believe part of this is the demographic shift that has been underway for several years as members of the baby boom generation retire out of the workforce. Market forces of supply and demand have kicked in as well. With fewer workers in the pipeline and greater competition for the ones that remain, wages and benefits have increased. At least, that’s the theory. In reality, some have chosen to change jobs to make more money with fewer hassles.
Many of the jobs at the school are thankless in addition to low paying. Dealing with children and their parents can be a challenge on a good day. Add in a pandemic, forced virtual learning and exhausted parents with little accountability for their teaching methods and you have additional strains on just about every staff member at a school.
My oldest sister taught in the public school system for nearly all of her working life. She’s been retired for many years now. One of the challenges she often discussed with me was that the school had to get every child to a certain level of education. But, depending on the economic situation of the family, the students came from a wide range of experiences and skill levels. Some students needed more sleep, others needed more food, some needed better clothing to go out for recess.
It’s not too much of a stretch to understand the challenges these students and their families face each day. Getting the resources and attention they need was always a challenge.
Dealing with the children was one challenge, dealing with their parents was quite another, according to my sister. Some parents helped their children, others could not. Some parents were deeply concerned about the educational progress of their children, others were not. Some had their hands full just keeping everyone fed and clothed. Some could not even do that, in spite of their best efforts.
By default, schools and their staffs often become surrogate parents for students. More often than not, this works well for all involved. But there are times when it does not and there is nothing worse to a school than a parent who has a beef with the way the school is doing things.
I think we would all do well to try to understand the challenges faced by our schools and offer support in whatever way we can. As our parents provided an education for us, we need to continue to pay the gift forward to successive generations.
I understand why some people are leaving education. I hope we can keep the good people involved in educating our children, they are needed now, more than ever.
One of the best ways I can think of is to simply tell school staff that their efforts are appreciated. It may sound simplistic, but I think it’s as good a place as any to start.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.