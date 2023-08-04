Can you hear it?
That sound is summer slipping away. The days are growing shorter as autumn gets ready to make its entrance.
As I age, it seems as if the days and seasons are passing more quickly. I know time is a constant, but our perceptions of time and its passage change as we age. When I was a child in school, a particularly boring or difficult class seemed to last forever. I know it was 30 or 40 minutes, but my young mind distorted it to be much longer.
I sometimes wish I could slow down time to be as long as one of those boring classes. I can assure you I would take greater advantage of the time.
Even though we are in August, there is still plenty of time to enjoy the weather and the outdoors. We all know winter seems to linger for seemingly half of the year. I think that’s why many try to jam as much as possible into the all too brief days of summer.
This summer seemed to start early, taking over from spring which seemed to have a hard time vanquishing winter. Canadian wildfires are responsible for the orange tinted skies and questionable air quality we have experienced this year. As beautiful as the smoke assisted sunsets have been, I would rather have the air be better to breathe and fewer and more easily contained wildfires.
Drought conditions in areas of the United States and Canada have exacerbated fire risks. You don’t have to travel far to find places that could burn with the proper accelerants.
This summer was different for me as well because I spent half of May and all of June with lifting restrictions following my prostate cancer surgery. I never thought I would say I was happy to take out the trash or mow the lawn, but I am grateful to be able to perform these tasks.
Recently, I was able to move furniture for my wife so she could clean and polish the hardwood floors in our house. It’s a mundane and labor-intensive task that needs to be done a couple times a year. The job is more time consuming for my wife than me. I just do some lifting and do my best to stay out of the way.
While the second phase of the cleaning and polishing was underway, I took our two-year-old Corgi/Shiba Inu mix dogs, Winston and Lucy, for a walk. The walk had a double purpose — to keep the dogs out of the polish and to tire them out. After getting their harnesses on, we set off for our walk with me being pulled by the dogs. About 40 minutes later, we returned with me in the lead.
I enjoyed watching their nap.
Winter and snow are hopefully many, many months away, so I will have time to become bitter and jaded about snow removal. But for now, I am happy to be active. To be active is to be alive. I know that before my cancer diagnosis, I took many, many things for granted. I’m trying to remain mindful of the many gifts I have been given. Some days are easier than others.
Do your best to enjoy the rest of the summer. Avoid the trap of ingratitude.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
