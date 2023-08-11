Scientists continue to study the intricacies of the human genome, the biological code that contains information about who we are on a cellular level.
Deoxyribonucleic acid, better known as DNA, is contained in nearly every cell in humans. Its unique double helix construction contains the instructions that make us each unique individuals.
I often wonder about the details of this code and how much of who I am as person was predestined and how much can be changed. It’s fairly easy to see where I got my hair color, body shape and other physical attributes. I’m a mix of my parents, who were a mix of their parents.
If I recall my biology courses from high school, there are dominant and recessive traits. Some things happen more often than others. It’s basically a crap shoot, in my opinion, how you will look and what health challenges you will face.
There’s been a constant debate among psychologists about what has the larger impact on how people will turn out — is it nature (DNA) or nurture (how you are raised)?
Do you like carrots because your DNA says you should or because your mom had them around? Do you write with your left hand because of your DNA or because you had a left-handed desk in elementary school?
This summer, I found myself listening to music from the late 1960s. My four older siblings collected a form of DNA for me in their musical tastes and collections. With the exception of myself and my younger brother, the Stangl kids were spaced three years apart.
My sisters were all about The Beatles, from “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” to “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer.” There were 45 rpm singles and albums for me to hear and I learned the tunes and lyrics.
My oldest brother had eclectic tastes. I learned the hits of the Gibb brothers, better known as the Bee Gees, before they became a success in my high school years. There are many people who don’t realize the Bee Gees were a “thing” before 1975.
The Canadian group The Guess Who was another favorite of my brother. The Winnipeg based group had an impressive run of hits in the late 1960s. “These Eyes,” “American Woman,” “Share the Land” are among my favorites, learned from the 8 track tape player in my brother’s car.
I recall going out to the car to listen to Steppenwolf’s song “Monster” to help identify the lyrics for my brother. I guess he wanted to be the cool one that knew the words.
My other brother would be a fan of another band of one of the founders of The Guess Who. Randy Bachman’s second group, Bachman Turner Overdrive, known by some by their acronym, BTO, had a strong run in the early 1970s. Alice Cooper was also a favorite of my brother John.
This musical “DNA” that was gifted to me as child allowed me to appreciate the music that became popular during my high school years, as well as in the years after school. I would argue that my musical background has a healthy dose of nature and nurture.
I’ve done my best to pass it along to my children. In today’s world where just about any song can be played in just a few moments, it’s nice to have some context so you can enjoy the work.
