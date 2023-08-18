It’s been over a year since my wife and I adopted two one year old corgi/shiba inu mix puppies. We named them Winston and Lucy and the past year has flown by.
Both dogs were fostered by the same person before we adopted them, and I credit her care for allowing the dogs to “reset” and become less anxious before coming to our home. I respect and admire what these foster homes can do for animals. I know I would not be able to let the animals leave my care after getting to know them, even if only for a short time.
It took a short time for Winston (who we call Winnie) to adjust to having another dog his age. Winnie loves other dogs of all sizes, but especially large dogs. When our daughter comes with her golden retriever and German short haired pointer, they chase each other around our back yard until they collapse from exhaustion. Winnie enjoys being part of a pack.
We were told Lucy was terrified of cats and had to have a visit from her foster parent to our house to see if she could be around our three cats. After coming to live with us, Lucy was grooming the cats, cleaning their fur whether they wanted it done or not. No fear of cats anymore.
We are fortunate to have a peaceable kingdom at our house. Everyone, by and large, gets along.
As one of six children, my parents were busy keeping us fed and clothed. We were allowed to have one cat, never a dog. We lived in town and my father, Arved, (aka “The Chief”) believed dogs belonged on farms where they could run free and not be tied up.
The Chief relented once, and we briefly had a German Shepard – collie mix dog that we named Rex. He was a cute puppy but grew up to be a small horse. He quickly got rehomed to a farm where we were told he provided good service as a cattle dog.
My wife and I have always had cats and dogs. Nearly every one was a stray or rescue. All have special places in my heart. Before we adopted Winston and Lucy, we talked about whether or not they will be the last dogs we own. My wife and I are in our 60s and we have been fortunate for our animals to live into their teens and older.
This introspection led me to try to express and quantify my appreciation of dogs. It has been said that the mental capabilities of dogs are equivalent to a child of two or two and half years of age. Having a dog is the equivalent of being around a toddler all the time.
Crawling children and small dogs are often referred to as “ankle biters” because they can’t reach much higher than your ankles. I’ll let you draw your own analogies to that phrase. Winnie and Lucy are herding dogs, so my wife and I and about every visitor to our home have been nipped lightly on the ankles as an invitation to pay attention to them or to chase them. After acknowledging their presence and telling them “no,” they usually stop.
I know I am more calm and relaxed around dogs. I am looking forward to hopefully spending many more years in their company.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
