It’s been over a year since my wife and I adopted two one year old corgi/shiba inu mix puppies. We named them Winston and Lucy and the past year has flown by.

Both dogs were fostered by the same person before we adopted them, and I credit her care for allowing the dogs to “reset” and become less anxious before coming to our home. I respect and admire what these foster homes can do for animals. I know I would not be able to let the animals leave my care after getting to know them, even if only for a short time.

