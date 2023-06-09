Happy summer to you! Even though the first official day of the season is two weeks away, the weather forecast indicates that summer has arrived.

I haven’t had a real vacation in long time, but if I were in the habit of taking one on a regular basis, I think the first two weeks of June would be the best time to take off. The weather is still pleasant and not everyone has had the same idea.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.