Happy summer to you! Even though the first official day of the season is two weeks away, the weather forecast indicates that summer has arrived.
I haven’t had a real vacation in long time, but if I were in the habit of taking one on a regular basis, I think the first two weeks of June would be the best time to take off. The weather is still pleasant and not everyone has had the same idea.
I saw a story on the national news last week that got me thinking about travelling.
Air New Zealand, the national airline of New Zealand, is asking passengers on international flights to have their weights taken and their luggage weighed. Passengers are asked to stand on a pad where their weight is detected and sent to a database of the flight. Airline officials tell news outlets they want to ensure the safety of the flight by properly accounting for the weight of everything on the plane.
New Zealand is geographically isolated, to say the least. It’s one of the places where the rich allegedly have homes to escape to in case of a nuclear war. Someone believes the island nation will fare well in the apocalypse. Because of this isolation, I imagine the majority of the flights are international flights for Air New Zealand.
The airline wants to weigh 10,000 passengers during the monthlong survey. The numbers won’t be flashing up on scales for all to see, it promised, and they will remain anonymous even to staff members.
I found it interesting that there was very little push back in New Zealand from passengers about the request to be weighed.
There was, however, a virtual firestorm about the study from Americans on social media. Some U.S. citizens expressed their concerns about privacy and body discrimination. The NBC News story I saw on the study had flyers reacting to the study, which is voluntary and only taking place in New Zealand, as if their personal freedoms were being taken away.
I firmly believe some people have far too much time on their hands and cannot live without airing their opinions on everything on Facebook or Twitter. I shudder to think of the reaction a study like this would receive in the United States. I am envisioning riots at airline terminals.
Travel is voluntary. It is a privilege, not a right. Flyers purchase a seat on a plane owned and operated by for profit companies. Every item brought on an airliner is x-rayed or searched. Since September 11, 2001, you can’t even joke around in an airport.
Having your weight recorded is the “hill you choose to die on?” Really? You would rather justify your safety and the safety of others because you don’t want people to know how much you weigh? Your vanity is worth your life?
I shook my head after seeing the news story. I don’t understand why people can’t simply come clean with themselves and others about their weight. The vast majority of us, myself included, are over weight. You know it, I know it. Even your couch knows it. If you can’t come to grips with how much you weigh being recorded anonymously so you can fly safely, maybe you should drive instead.
Or do what I do at the doctor’s office – say your shoes weigh 50 pounds and laugh out loud.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
