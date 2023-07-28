My wife and I like to enjoy a sitcom or two before retiring to bed for the night. We believe if we laugh before sleep the cares of the day are washed away and better dreams will ensue, leading to (hopefully) a better day.

Our go to sitcom has been “Mike & Molly” which ran on CBS for six seasons from 2010 – 2016. The sitcom starred Billy Gardell and Melissa McCarthy as the couple of the title, a cop and teacher who meet, fall in love and marry. Wonderfully witty, well-acted and directed, in my opinion.

