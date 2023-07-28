My wife and I like to enjoy a sitcom or two before retiring to bed for the night. We believe if we laugh before sleep the cares of the day are washed away and better dreams will ensue, leading to (hopefully) a better day.
Our go to sitcom has been “Mike & Molly” which ran on CBS for six seasons from 2010 – 2016. The sitcom starred Billy Gardell and Melissa McCarthy as the couple of the title, a cop and teacher who meet, fall in love and marry. Wonderfully witty, well-acted and directed, in my opinion.
But as of late we have been concluding the day with “That ‘70s Show,” the coming-of-age comedy that ran for eight seasons from 1998 – 2006 on FOX. The show is centered around a group of six high school friends living in the fictional small town of Point Place, Wisconsin from 1976-1979.
The show is well-written and well cast with a group of young actors who move on to somewhat bigger and better things. There are the usual storylines of cutting class, drinking and using pot, romance, dating and sex. There’s disco and rock and roll as well.
As someone who attended high school during the same time frame, I think the creators did a good job of capturing the usual suspects in about any high school in America. They throw in some midwestern and Wisconsin references as well. The show reflects the changing economic climate of the mid 1970s with manufacturing plants closing and the start of big box discount stores and their impact on communities.
The favorite part of the show for me is actor Kurtwood Smith portraying the father Reginald “Red” Forman. Red is a no-nonsense blue-collar worker who served in the Navy during World War II and Korea. Smith does a great job as Red showing the attributes that many who grew up during that time saw in our parents.
Red is down on the younger generation, patriotic and mistrustful of the wealthy and powerful. His catchphrase is a variation of calling the kids dumbasses. Like the Old Man in Jean Shepard’s “A Christmas Story,” Red is a profane man. “My father worked in profanity the way other artists might work in oils or clay. It was his true medium, a master,” Shepard’s Ralphie says about the Old Man.
When I see Red, I see my late father Arved, aka “The Chief.” I know that’s why I laugh at Red the most.
Thanks to the Internet Movie Database (IMDB), I was able to glean these pearls of wisdom from Red Foreman.
“You don’t have bad luck. The reason that bad things happen to you is because you’re a dumbass!”
“Yelling is the only part of being a father that I enjoy!”
“Damn kids today. They wouldn’t know responsibility if it walked up and bit them in the ass.”
“Why is our house always infested with kids?”
“When my time comes, I want to be buried face down, so that anybody that doesn’t like me can kiss my ass.”
Red’s wife, Kitty, has a way of keeping him in line and he often shows glimpses of a softer side, — just a glimpse.
It’s nice to watch a show where a character gets to say out loud what everyone is thinking.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.