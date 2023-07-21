When I was in high school, I was among the people nominated to attend Boys State, a week long camp held at a former army camp at the state capital. To get my spot, I had to deliver a speech about the American flag.
“Easy,” my adolescent brain thought. “I can do that in my sleep.”
Accordingly, I made little to no prep for my remarks.
I struggled with my remarks and made some comments about the flag being the symbol everyone could unite around. I got selected to attend Boys State and had a great time.
Flags are powerful symbols that have been in use for centuries. The colors and symbols rallied people to causes, ideals and even war. The American flag went though numerous redesigns before the current format we all know and love.
State flags are a lesser known and, in my opinion, less appreciated “mini” versions of the national flag.
State flags were in the news recently as the Minnesota legislature approved a measure to redesign the state flag.
Minnesota and Wisconsin, like nearly half of the states in the nation, have state flags that are the state seal on a blue background. In my opinion, these flags are pretty unremarkable. I understand why these flags are used, but I think they do a great disservice to the unique places we call home.
I was reading a discussion about the redesign of the Minnesota state flag. Rep. Mike Freiberg was being interviewed by Minnesota Public Radio. “There are several principles that a good flag is supposed to have. It’s supposed to have meaningful symbolism — simple imagery that a child can draw, it’s distinguishable from a distance,” he said, adding “And our flag basically fails all of those principles.”
The same is true of the Wisconsin state flag.
Some in Minnesota have advocated for a visual representation of the state motto: L’etoile du Nord, which means in English “Star of the North.” A design being offered is a single star on a field of blue above rolling bands of white and green. Search for “North Star Flag” online and you will see it. I think it’s unique and striking. Much better than the current flag.
Of course as is the case with any change and anything involving government, there will be a great deal of debate and numerous hearings. Finding consensus has always been tricky business, it seems as if it grows harder each day.
I think Wisconsin should take a look at doing the same thing as Minnesota. The Wisconsin state motto is much more to the point: “Forward.” Perhaps something with water, land, forest and a badger would be appropriate.
What do you think?
