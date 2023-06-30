As we approach the 247th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, I think it’s time to celebrate a step in the right direction for local news.

Earlier this month, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 14-7 in a bipartisan show of support for the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA). I’ve visited with you before about JCPA, the measure that would allow digital journalism providers to collectively negotiate with Google and Facebook for fair compensation for use of their content.

