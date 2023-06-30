As we approach the 247th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, I think it’s time to celebrate a step in the right direction for local news.
Earlier this month, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 14-7 in a bipartisan show of support for the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA). I’ve visited with you before about JCPA, the measure that would allow digital journalism providers to collectively negotiate with Google and Facebook for fair compensation for use of their content.
Google and Facebook, referred to as the duopoly because of their monopoly on digital advertising, are the dominant distributors of news content, reaping tremendous financial benefit without compensation to those who create the content. They also capture the majority of U.S. digital ad revenue.
The JCPA will allow print, broadcast and other digital news providers a one-time exemption from antitrust laws to negotiate with the duopoly for fair compensation for use of their content.
Advertising displayed next to search results for news are a billion dollar plus market for Google. Facebook’s threat to remove all news content last winter when the JCPA was being considered is another indicator to me that they fill threatened by the measure.
A similar measure passed in Australia. Canada passed the measure last week and Meta has announced its intention to pull all news from Facebook and Instagram in Canada. Meta claims that news has no value to either the tech giant or to users who do not go to Facebook and Instagram to consume news.
In 2021, Pew Research Center reported results of a US survey finding that “when it comes to where Americans regularly get news on social media, Facebook outpaces all other social media sites.” For Canadians in 2022, Facebook was still the most popular social media platform for weekly news, according to Statista, which ran a survey finding that 21 percent of Canadians check Facebook for news weekly.
I know change is scary for large organizations like Google and Facebook. Accustomed to large returns on investment from being nearly the only show in town for many digital advertising options, it’s understandable that they are concerned about paying their fair share.
In 1776, King George III wasn’t happy with the return on investment he was receiving from colonists. He asked parliament to pass a series of additional taxes without any input from the colonists. Colonists eventually had enough and rebelled against the crown.
I see JCPA as a similar tool for news outlets like this newspaper to find ways to pay for news staff. We deserve a share of the money the duopoly is earning from our work. If it literally takes an act of Congress for us to be able to get terms to do so, I hope our elected officials see that, like the colonists in 1776, it has become necessary to take drastic steps.
Getting an exemption from antitrust laws is a drastic step, one that has not been considered lightly.
News outlets the size of this paper can never expect a level playing field with Google or Facebook. But, joined with the other newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, we will be able to speak softly and carry a big stick to get a square deal.
Pass the JCPA. It’s the right thing to do.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.