With the Labor Day holiday behind us, summer is, for all practical purposes, over. The sun is rising later and setting earlier in the evening, signaling the arrival of autumn.
I’m a fan of fall and spring. I like the changing leaves, the slightly cooler but still comfortable temperatures, football and crisp apples.
I’m not a fan of raking the leaves or winterizing. But to everything there is a season. We are meant to appreciate each of the seasons as they come and go.
One of the fixtures of the fall that will be markedly different this year involves entertainment. With the ongoing strikes by the unions representing writers and actors, the fall television and movie season will look very different that other years.
Generally speaking, the broadcast television networks would begin rolling new shows out in September, building to the November and February ratings periods. Rating periods determine the prices networks can charge for advertising, so winning the so called “sweeps” is very important.
The networks are looking to get creative in their programming because they won’t have any “new” content for a while. Even if the strikes are settled today, it will take time to get episodes written and produced. So what are the networks to do?
One of the strategies I have read about involves CBS and its owner, Paramount. The corporation will turn to its streaming service, Paramount+, to fill in some blocks of its primetime schedule. Hits like “Yellowstone” will air on CBS. Disney will air “Ms. Marvel” on its broadcast network, ABC. One network is importing content from Canada.
News reports suggest more prime time game shows and reality television will be making up the schedules for the networks. Some programs have already been shot and are ready to be aired. The decision facing network executives is if they should air the shows or wait until the strike is settled.
Another challenge being pondered now is the promotion of television shows and movies. Press junkets where stars sit through promotional interviews are a way for studios and networks to get free advertising about their programs. If stars won’t cross the picket lines and you have a film or television series ready to go, do you take what you can get, banking on some anxious audiences in entertainment withdrawal or do you keep it for when you can get star power promotion?
As the days grow shorter and nights get longer, will these entertainment corporations run the risk that people simply turn off the television and find something else to do?
A couple of years ago, the streaming wars were underway with a “golden age” of content becoming available as studios launched streaming services and looked for subscribers. Today, the same studios are looking to consolidate content, cut costs and find ways to stop the losses.
As viewers cut their cable cords to go to cheaper streaming services, monthly subscriber revenues began to decline for studios. These losses were accelerated in some cases by the studios launching streaming services. Profitable cable channels like ESPN are now viewed as problems because of the loss of revenue from subscriptions.
As the strike continues and balance sheets are examined more closely, it will be interesting to see what television and films look like in the months and years to come.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.