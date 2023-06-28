As a newspaper editor there a several things that drive me nuts. The first is when people say, “I bet it is hard to work in your industry considering print is dying.” The second is when I see people say anything they want on social media as rules applying to print, simply do not apply to online entities like Facebook.
Some of you may have read the front page story concerning issues at City Hall and have seen what I have been looking into for the past six months.
I wish I could say my job was as easy as listening to some hearsay, logging into social media and choosing to spew whatever I wanted — true or not.
There are rules in my line of work. Some are because of legal ramifications and others are rules I have set for myself, but both involve me getting my ducks in a row, proof of situations, and quite a bit of research before I start reporting on a subject-most definitely before I fully report on things.
Most times it is not easy when Open Records requests are involved. Open Records laws exist because all people should have the greatest possible information about decisions and activities of local government. According to the State of Wisconsin, in practice, very few requests to inspect records are denied and should take place within 10 days of a request.
Unfortunately, I can say this has rarely been the case for me when requesting from the City of Amery. Because every ounce of my being believes in the public’s right to transparency, I will not go down without a fight, even if one time it meant waiting nine months before getting a request.
This, my friends, is just one reason why local newspapers are still indeed relevant and why it is important that print should never die.
Sure, maybe some of you started catching on there were issues at City Hall based off of Facebook posts over the past few months, but I must reiterate and say it louder for those in the back, “YOU CANNOT ALWAYS BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU READ ON FACEBOOK!”
Some of the information may have been correct, but I know I saw things that were not because I had been doing my own digging, investigating, interviewing and requesting since December 2022.
One major thing I saw on social media making my blood boil were posts slamming the Amery City Council for their part in the chaos. It did not take me long while looking into matters to realize the council was not privy to a lot of information. I myself was frustrated one time when I heard a council member say they were dealing with a “silly situation” and, based on what they had been told, it probably did seem silly indeed.
I do not personally feel an elected official can properly make decisions based off lies.
Were council members told lies? I guess that depends whether or not you consider having information withheld from you as being lied to?
I would like to say I have had conversations which give me proof to these claims.
The past handful of months knowing there has not been transparency, half-truths and having members of various boards in the community come to me at one time or another and tell me they felt as if they had been bamboozled has been very difficult, to say the least.
I carried information that was eating me alive and persevered in the hope wrongs would be made right. Slowly I watched residents have less and less faith in the place they called home.
I heard ridiculous rumors that could not be farther from the truth. I watched as people were hurting from these rumors.
When truths were withheld, either by a person’s choice or by ordinances made to prevent the sharing of records, I believe it was done to try to protect people from being hurt.
In the end, which I actually do not believe we have reached, people were hurt in the process of waiting or by the way information eventually came out. I personally believe if a complete truth would have been told in the very beginning, fewer people would have been hurt.
Amery has gone viral online, but not for any of the wonderful things I love about this amazing community. We lost good employees and we have distrust within and outside of the walls of City Hall. We have residents who feel as if our town has jumped from one controversy to another and they are begging for a city government with some form of translucency.
There is no doubt we are in quite a mess and we did not have to be here.
My promise to you is this: I like to think of the City as a tent that protects its dwellers. The newspaper is like the pole that supports the tent. We are holding the tent accountable for making decisions that continue to protect those underneath it. There is no way social media or a blog can replace the strength of the pole that has always been a part of the tent.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
