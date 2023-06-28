As a newspaper editor there a several things that drive me nuts. The first is when people say, “I bet it is hard to work in your industry considering print is dying.” The second is when I see people say anything they want on social media as rules applying to print, simply do not apply to online entities like Facebook.

Some of you may have read the front page story concerning issues at City Hall and have seen what I have been looking into for the past six months.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.