To say it has been a week with a rollercoaster of emotions would be an understatement. As many of you know by now, for the past six months I have been gathering information concerning the debilitated environment at Amery’s City Hall. 

I poured myself into conversations where I wrote down every word, with the time and date. I noted when someone told me a story and it was different than what they had told me the previous time. I noticed behaviors, made countless open records requests and spoke with attorneys to stay on top of our rights as a newspaper.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.