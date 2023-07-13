To say it has been a week with a rollercoaster of emotions would be an understatement. As many of you know by now, for the past six months I have been gathering information concerning the debilitated environment at Amery’s City Hall.
I poured myself into conversations where I wrote down every word, with the time and date. I noted when someone told me a story and it was different than what they had told me the previous time. I noticed behaviors, made countless open records requests and spoke with attorneys to stay on top of our rights as a newspaper.
On top of this, it has been my year as Amery Community Club President. I have barely seen my family, I have gone on very little sleep and shed many tears of frustration, but I kept on while watching a community I loved grow more concerned and bursting at the seams with distrust.
I had readers call, email and stop me in the grocery store and voice their disappointment and anger. I watched as some people I truly cared for went through a lot of turmoil either as City employees or City Council members.
Eventually I watched this beautiful little city be absolutely shamed on the internet and it seems that was the beginning of the end. What I mean by that, is two resignations soon followed-the Mayor and the Chief of Police (Technically I guess the Chief retired).
I had people ask if it felt like a weight off of my shoulders, but it did not. While I was relieved when residents learned about the secrets of the past months, last week for me came with nasty emails, phone calls, blasts and cheap shots.
There is no doubt it can be a really hard thing to take accountability. While over my years here I have grown thicker skin than I had in the beginning, I can’t say it is ever easy. I also know it hasn’t been easy to be in the shoes of people in the police department, city council, other city staff, the Mayor, ex-Chief Hainzl or his wife.
I would like to make it clear though, I have a job to do and I certainly do have an agenda. My agenda is to seek the truth and print the news. My agenda is to provide real transparency for the community and not various versions of transparency based who is reading the publication.
If your actions provide me with material, then your self-written script will play out on these pages. It has always been that way since the newspaper was founded in 1892. Sometimes the script handed to me is full of amazing and wonderful things and other times it isn’t. Sometimes it is a fire storm- but like a wise rock n’ roller once said, “We didn’t start the fire. It was always burning, since the world’s been turning. We didn’t start the fire- No, we didn’t light it, but we tried to fight it.”
With his hit song “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” Billy Joel managed to cover 40 years of history in roughly four minutes, beginning with Harry Truman’s presidency in the late 1940s and concluding with the “cola wars” that extended into the 1980s.
“We Didn’t Start the Fire” was a massive success.
Now, love it or hate it, rock band Fall Out Boy has picked up where Joel left off. In a video released June 28, they take listeners on a ride from 1989 through 2023, chronicling “newsworthy items.” Music icons like Elvis Presley and Buddy Holly have been swapped for Prince and Michael Jackson; sports figures like Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle have been replaced with LeBron James and Tiger Woods; and “Catcher in the Rye” has given way to “Harry Potter” and “Twilight.”
“I thought about (Joel’s) song a lot when I was younger,” Fall Out Boy bassist Peter Wentz said in a statement attached to the official lyric video on YouTube. “All these important people and events — some that disappeared into the sands of time — others that changed the world forever. So much has happened in the span of the last 34 years — we felt like a little system update might be fun.”
After I heard about the remake of the tune, it really resonated with me that the lyrics were so much like being a journalist. During my time here at the Amery Free Press, I have covered swell things, sad times, epic events and gut-wrenching moments for Amery, WI. 54001.
So, move over Fall Out Boy. I am hoping readers can start to cue up an arrangement of piano, Hammond organ, clavinet, synthesizer, harpsichord, accordion and percussion in the key of G Major in their minds and sing along to my version of We Didn’t Start the Fire-Amery edition
City crewmen, beach decay, dine China, FFA
Lots of thrifts, books on Kindle, National Night Out
No more Hardees, vape addiction, Summer Lakers, street revision
Good ideas, bad ideas, more “I told you so”
Golf Course, Northwest Comm, Mayor Kay, Camelot
Land goes, a thing to lie, and beers at the Alibi
Water tower, ArtZ, he’s hard working Rodney
Luciana, Garibaldis, Darcy Long goodbye
We didn’t start the fire
It was always burning, since the world’s been turning
We didn’t start the fire
No, we didn’t light it, but we tried to fight it
Baller Wollin, Uncle Bob, airport move is gutsy
Harvey Stower; Mike Karuschak, left their mark
Al/Bones, Sondreals, Keith Karpenski, Niccum
Music on the River in our own Michael Park
BrowTine, Cary Dean, take care Doctor Marty
AmTech, Walking Plan, visit Phylbeas, Worn Again
Leadholms, Hopkes best, Johnson’s camera, Amery Chev
Ike in place, schoolboard race, get your Amery Free Press
We didn’t start the fire
It was always burning, since the world’s been turning
We didn’t start the fire
No, we didn’t light it, but we tried to fight it
City clock by the Tac, Shoreview rentals, online rants
Kwik Trip, taxes rise, wait for Jeremy’s peace sign
Marson, Riverplace Mall, Jorgenson Field softball
Miller leaves Countryside, loss of Bursik makes us cry
Bowling alley, sewer smells funky, mafia
Chicken coops, bass pro, Apple River fishing holes
More brew, family trees, missing Amery Bakery
First Lutheran, St. Joes, don’t forget the Congo
We didn’t start the fire
It was always burning, since the world’s been turning
We didn’t start the fire
No, we didn’t light it, but we tried to fight it
Biking lanes, AmFam, Duane Riley mows the land
North Twin, Red Warriors win again
Village Pizzeria, Amery Ale Works Trivia
Trail dis, mailmen, it’s Fall Fest time again
Pickleball, sidewalk specs, local clubs give scholarships
Jimmy K – drove away, not before the district paid
We didn’t start the fire
It was always burning, since the world’s been turning
We didn’t start the fire
No, we didn’t light it, but we tried to fight it
First in goal, Humpal grin, football has a record win
Screen bought, table fought, Open Skate, clutch talk
Voted, COVID, Zoom online, all new High School design
Lions run the porkchop stand, ‘round the world Monson ran
Friends of Stower, sledders ride, looks like the courts decide
Center debts, giving vets, Stems, Dick’s, Ellies-Chets
Topics for closed session doors, many many people saw
Just admit mistakes were yours, town can’t take it anymore
We didn’t start the fire
It was always burning, since the world’s been turning
We didn’t start the fire
But when we are gone
It will still burn on, and on, and on, and on, and on, and on, and on, and on
We didn’t start the fire
It was always burning, since the world’s been turning
We didn’t start the fire
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
