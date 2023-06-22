Ido not know if there has ever been a time in my life where I have attended a funeral and walked out the door in better spirits than when I walked in the door. I suppose this can be taken the wrong way, so let me please explain.
Last Saturday I attended the “Goodbyes” for Meredith Danielson. Call it what you want; funeral, Celebration of Life, tribute, memorial service-but no matter what, all of these terms refer to the ritual of gathering family and friends together after a loved one has passed away, which is usually a very somber occasion.
As I walked away from the Congregational Church last Saturday, a strange feeling presided over me, which was I felt really good. I felt renewed. I felt inspired and I felt uplifted by the exchange of love and laughter I had witnessed from members of Meredie’s family over the previous hour.
Fate landed Meredith “Meredie” Nelson Danielson in Amery. On a blind date in the summer of 1950, the city girl met Erwin (Dan) Danielson, a pharmacist from Amery. I learned Saturday; she took a chance figuring she could ditch him if she didn’t like him. That was not the case though, they married a year later and would share 63 wonderful years together on the shores of North Twin Lake, raising five children.
As far as Dan, he was born in Amery, He served his country in WW II in the United States Army. After being discharged he went on to finish Pharmacy School and in 1950, he took over Danielson Drug in Amery. Throughout his life, Dan was devoted to his family and community. He served on the Amery Industrial Development Board and worked hard to help establish Apple River Valley Memorial Hospital in Amery. He was a member of the Amery Highway Committee and ensured there was an “Amery” exit sign on Hwy. 94, just south of Baldwin.
Dan and Meredie were kindred spirits in their dedication to family and the little city in which they raised their family.
I see the marks of the Danielson’s fondness for Amery all around us as they have been generous to the community. Just one place where you may notice this, is the Danielson Stage in Michael Park. But trust me, there are many more.
Last Saturday gave me an opportunity to see the marks of Dan and Meredie’s love on their family. I know their youngest son, Joel, which is what brought me to the services that day. To see the smiles, hear stories, feel the warmth, witness the talent and sense of humor, plus be touched by the kindness that literally radiates from the children and grandchildren of Dan and Meredie was a life changing experience for me.
Two evenings prior, my daughter Rylee was working at Amery Ale Works and when she came home, she told me she had a large group who were the nicest and coolest people ever-of course it was the Danielsons.
They are certainly my kind of family. The kind that can look at each other straight in the face, with a huge loving smile and sling insults back and forth, followed by an, “I love you.”
The church was filled with many “Amery” names Saturday. You saw faces of Byrneses, Leadholms, Nelsons, Woldens and so much more. The coolest name of them all? Amery herself. That’s right, Dan and Meredie even have a granddaughter named Amery, from their daughter Lisa.
Something that struck me that day was when attendees were asked to say the words, “We are so blessed,” out loud together. It was mentioned a few times, this was something Meredie would say often. It resonated with me as my late grandmother and late mother would also say those words often.
I think when you come from a family so filled with love and so grateful for everything in life, it teaches you to appreciate on a higher degree.
Even though it was spoken in church Saturday that she felt as if she was not good at anything, it is obvious Meredie was actually an amazing artist and she passed that trait down to all other members of her family. I believe Mrs. Danielson was an artist who painted the canvas of life with a beautiful palette. Her palette was filled with bright tones of happiness, soft hues of gentleness, many shades of generosity, casts of self-awareness, tinges of resilience, and many hues of blue everywhere she went (her favorite color).
Yes, Meredie, I do believe the words you repeated time after time to your family, “We are so blessed.” But from living life in this little town that has stayed for the most part such a treasure due to the gifts of you and Dan and some wonderful others, and from getting to know your amazing son Joel and seeing the blessing of the rest of the family and because of the way your legacy has revived my tired soul, I truly believe Meredie, that it is because of you that “We are so blessed.”
