As many of you know, last Saturday little ‘ol Amery Wisconsin hosted their very own Price is Right game show event and my friends, I have to say all in all it was pretty epic.
Last spring, I had a crazy idea that we could have a Price is Right in town. People could shop at Community Club businesses for six hours and receive a card for every 20 bucks they spent. This could be at boutiques, gas stations, liquor stores, grocery stores, gift shops, insurance agencies-ANYWHERE-as long as they were Amery Community Club members as we want to support the businesses who give so much to the community.
Both national corporations and local businesses jumped on board, so we could give prizes including cash, a trip to Vegas, a hot tub, furniture, electronics, tickets, a car (which wasn’t won and went back to the dealership), a fireplace, a home security system and so much more.
It was so much fun to see people “Come on Down,” bid on Amery products, play games and spin the wheel.
Jennifer Stone of Deer Park won the showcase showdown worth $5,400.10. The next day I asked her if shopping local was worth it on the prior day and she agreed it certain had been.
I was worried all week nobody would show up for the event and I was thrilled when we had a crowd in the park. I am happy to say totals show participating businesses brought in $50,000 in those hours.
I had my first great night of sleep in a week, Monday night after the event and I thought about the saying, “We might not have it all together, but together we have it all,” and for me that is Amery in a nutshell.
Sure, we have had our fair share of “heartburn” shall we call it, but honestly many towns have indigestion. Transparency is key people and I will shout it from the rooftops until my voice is gone (my husband will tell you I will never completely lose my voice). So, let’s chew some Tums, learn it is not a good idea to eat greasy food late at night in dark rooms and move on to appreciate all of the wonderful things that makes us-“us.”
As I put this project together over the past handful of months and I was reaching out to National corporations for sponsorship, there were times I had to fill out applications that involved hours of explaining “who” Amery was just for a six pack of soda?!
I wrote about our small stores of all sorts and big industries that make products most of our residents know nothing about. I jotted down our parks, schools, hospital, dentists, chiros and eye clinics.
I literally spoke of the things people love (library, the Apple River, the trails, Community Club activities) and the things people hate (there is no place swim in town, lack of activity for youngsters, lack of great signage leading into Amery).
The key to it all is the people. Our five generation families and newbies who dove right in to make this place home for many and a welcome destination for others.
Sure we have nay-sayers, complainers and moaners (especially online) the ones who do not know their facts and who never volunteer-there is even a place at the table for those players in the game. The add to the pieces of the “We may not have it all together” puzzle.
I said it last Saturday and I will say it again: It is very rare to find a town the size of Amery (especially in this area) that offers what we do in terms of pop-up activities for people, that has small businesses who donate the amount of money they do to these activities for our community. As someone who sees the funds coming in, I will tell you we get by far more money and volunteer hours from our small businesses than we do our large industries in this town, so please support them in any way that you can.
After a rough time in our community, why don’t we start to pick up the pieces as friends and neighbors to support those on our boards and in office. If you do not like decisions, spend your energy coming up with solutions instead of wasting your energy on complaining. Work together to make this little gem of a city an even better place so I get more than a six pack of soda for it (that was a joke by the way).
What I am trying to say is that of course there is always going to be room for improvements and as well all know, there isn’t an igloos chance in hell that everyone is always going to be happy. It is quite obvious we do not have it all together.
But take a good look around at the people, and the places and the experiences which make up Amery, WI. 54001 and I feel like it is safe to say, “Together we have it all.”
