As many of you know, last Saturday little ‘ol Amery Wisconsin hosted their very own Price is Right game show event and my friends, I have to say all in all it was pretty epic.

Last spring, I had a crazy idea that we could have a Price is Right in town. People could shop at Community Club businesses for six hours and receive a card for every 20 bucks they spent. This could be at boutiques, gas stations, liquor stores, grocery stores, gift shops, insurance agencies-ANYWHERE-as long as they were Amery Community Club members as we want to support the businesses who give so much to the community.

