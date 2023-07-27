Polk County Fair season is upon us and as anyone who knows me even “fairly” well will tell you, I am certainly not singing crooner Andy Williams’ tune “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”
Years ago, I remember when the first Polk County Fair was creeping up after I was hired at the Amery Free Press. I was sitting in a meeting with Tom Stangl and Pam Humpal. Anyone who knows Pam Humpal “fairly” well knows she is the QUEEN of the Polk County Fair. Actual no-she is bigger than queen. Fairest of the Fair? FUHGETABOUTIT! Move it on over! P. Humpal (as I lovingly call her) is bigger than Fairest of the Fair. She is Grand Pumbah of the Pigs, Queen Mother of the Moo Cows; Queen Sheba of the Sheeps.
Her and I have sure had some great laughs over the years at the Polk county fair; almost always at my expense.
This started all those years ago at that very first meeting between the two of us and Tom Stangl when she could smell the fear in me as we started speaking about the Livestock Auction and how I would have to photograph it.
I remember sitting there thinking, “I have only worked here a few months, so I shouldn’t let my real sassy self out of the closet yet. But Pam has known me my whole life, so she knows I have been sort of faking it anyway…here goes nothing…”
I looked at Tom Stangl and announced, “I am going to cut to the chase, “I do not like farm animals.”
He replied, “What do you mean you don’t like farm animals?”
There was no turning around. I snapped back, “I do not like farm animals. They stink and they drool, and they poop. And you know what else?”
Before he could answer what else, like a crazed woman the words, “I do not like the Polk County Fair. I do not like hay. I not like dirt. I do not like port-o-potties. I do not like clowns. I do not like magicians. I do not like rides. I do not like cotton candy. I do not like throwing darts at balloons. I do not like the noise or smell of tractor pulls. I do not like machinery. I do not like rows of vehicles where I cannot find my car. I do not like the heat. I do not like to sweat. I do not like people trying to hand me pamphlets.” I am pretty sure I said a whole lot more (Notice I never said I didn’t like the food) and Tom just stared at me for a few seconds and said, “It is your job.” I stared back for a few seconds and replied, “O.K.”
P. Humpal giggled and chimed in at me, “Don’t wear nice shoes.” And I shot back, “You know I only own nice shoes!”
“Yup, that is why I am telling you now, so you can go borrow some,” P. Humpal howled back.
I do not know what it is, but I have just never been a county fair sort of girl. Oddly I can handle the State Fair. When I was a teenager and all my friends wanted to rush up to St. Croix Falls for the County Fair each summer to meet boys, I thought it was RIDICULOUS! Why on earth would we want to go meet boys from towns smaller than Amery?!
Don’t get the wrong impression of me; I am no city slicker. My few years in Denver proved that. I cannot live any place smaller than Amery. I am not comfortable in places much larger than Amery.
That first county fair with P. Humpal, I walked up in boots borrowed from my sister. By the end, my whole theory had changed.
I still hate county fairs, but boy do I love and respect all those kids with their animals. I have never witnessed more hard-working, devoted, respectful and responsible youngsters.
It honestly gave me a completely new outlook on the event. While it isn’t really my cup of tea, I understand the hard work that goes into putting on the fair. As someone who has worked on the Amery Fall Festival, I completely understand how under-appreciative people can be and how most people really do not “get it.” The stars of the show though, are those amazing kiddos and I hope each and every one of you go support them this weekend.
Last weekend my dad was over visiting and he was giving me my annual fair pep talk. While we were visiting, I noticed our cat Louise was perched on top of our bathroom door and I wondered how she got up there. I yelled at her to get down. My dad said to leave her be. He said I should spray Pledge on her and let her dust up there. I thought that was genius!
If those 4-Hers can train heifers, don’t you think I can train a silly cat to clean my house? It is worth a try…
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
