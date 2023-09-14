Some of my friends are becoming grandparents and while I am not ready yet, I look forward to a day where I can start cementing one of life’s greatest bonds with our children’s children.
The Ziemers are in a funny situation; our oldest is a Sophomore in college and our youngest in 3rd grade (My parents were in a similar situation). Our backyard still has outdoor play toys our youngest has grown out of, which I refuse to let Josh get rid of because we might as well hold on to them for grandchildren. Josh hates it when I say this, but I feel he should be proud of me for being economical.
Last Sunday, September 10, was National Grandparents Day. It doesn’t get nearly the recognition of other greeting card days. National Grandparents Day was signed into law by President Jimmy Carter in 1978. Oh, my dear sweet Jimmy, he was one of my faves (oddly he and Ronald Reagan) and it would make total sense that Jimmy and I would be like minded on the topic of Grandparents.
My Grandparents Bob and Pat were younger grandparents. I was extra lucky to have to time to live with them (and my mother and her siblings). The Siegerts were one big happy and crazy household in the 1970s and early 80s. It is honestly and truly the years that shaped me into the person I am today.
There was no way anyone could convince me my grandfather Bob Siegert was not the same guy who was crooning tunes through the radio, Bob Seeger. I believed with all my soul it was my Grandad singing “Night Moves.” Sure, I sat with the record jacket in my hands and the last name was spelt differently, but how did I know? At this point, my Aunt Lorraine had not yet taken me up to the Country Dam and taught me how to spell my name on the old covered wagon bonnet.
It didn’t crush me when I learned the truth my Grandad had really been going to work at Land-O-Lakes each day and not the recording studio. I still really liked Seeger’s music and I adored my Grandad. I believe everything I have in life is due to the hard work of my grandfather. Not just material items, but my values, morals and work ethic.
Then you had my grandmother Pat, or as we called her, “Nanny.”
She was my best friend. So here I was this little girl in the 70’s, fortunate enough to have time to be by her grandmother’s side to do all these simple things in life: hand her laundry as she hung it on the line, help her solve puzzles in her crossword books, and listen to her strong Irish accent blurt out, “What the bloody hell?” as contestants answered wrong on game shows.
My favorite thing to do with my Nanny was dance. We would dance in the kitchen, in the living room and up and down the stairs. We would crank up the records of ABBA, Roy Orbison and Tommy James and we would dance. When I got my first Michael Jackson album, we danced. When I received my first Madonna album, we danced. Later in life when I purchased my first M.C. Hammer cassette, I went over to Nanny and Grandad’s house and turned it up. She exclaimed, “What the bloody hell is this?” There would be no dancing for Pat.
When we lost Nanny in 2019, it was the greatest loss of my life.
My Grandparents loved their five grands with every ounce of their being. I think each one of us felt like their favorite when we were with them. I had the blessing of being their only one for over 10 years and while my early years may have not been “conventional,” it was the life I was meant to live full of love and laughter and a bond with my grandparents that I will forever be grateful.
A handful of years later, I was blessed with my Nana and Papa Block who loved me even though it wasn’t their blood running through my veins and I have always felt fortunate for my bond with the two of them.
Today, I look at the bond our children have with my Dad and I am so grateful for the way they adore their “Gramps” and the way he is so involved in their lives.
He doesn’t just attend their events. He knows what is going on in their lives; their grades, their friends, their joys and struggles. He is simply the best and they know it.
I feel sad for grandparents who for whatever reason do not take the opportunity to give life’s greatest gift to each of their grandchildren-the gift of this bond. I feel bad for grandchildren who do not show appreciation for all love their grands have rained upon them.
If you were unaware it was Grandparents Day Sunday, and you are still fortunate enough to have wonderful grandparents, choose today to say, “Thank You,” and “I Love You.”
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.