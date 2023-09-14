Some of my friends are becoming grandparents and while I am not ready yet, I look forward to a day where I can start cementing one of life’s greatest bonds with our children’s children.

The Ziemers are in a funny situation; our oldest is a Sophomore in college and our youngest in 3rd grade (My parents were in a similar situation). Our backyard still has outdoor play toys our youngest has grown out of, which I refuse to let Josh get rid of because we might as well hold on to them for grandchildren. Josh hates it when I say this, but I feel he should be proud of me for being economical.

