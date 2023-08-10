Life can be funny sometimes. Not long ago, I shared a story with readers about my Elementary School Talent Show and how the uber talented Jeremy Holmes had taken the top prize with his version of Pee Wee Herman’s “Tequila” dance. I had put my heart and soul into practicing a performance set to Lionel Richie’s “Penny Lover” and second guessed myself at the last moment-changing my mind.
After a long Air Force career, Jeremy retired last April. He made a very quick jaunt home to Amery late last week and I was honored when he asked if I could squeeze lunch with him into my schedule. I found it ironic as Pee Wee Herman had passed away the week prior and later that evening, I would be attending the Lionel Richie concert in St. Paul.
I could have sat and talked with Jeremy forever. We had a lot of catching up to do after 28 years.
I couldn’t believe how interested he was in my job at the Amery Free Press. He told me he had all kinds of questions for me about life in Amery and my writing at the paper. I was dumbfounded that someone as amazing as Jeremy would be curious in my small town life in the least.
Don’t get me wrong, I am obsessed with my small town. I live and breathe every ounce of everything Amery. I have parts of my home decorated in Amery memorabilia and I literally could not ask for more. I also know the life I have chosen is not for everyone.
Jeremy took a different path after our days at Amery High School. He didn’t just have the Tom Cruise looks, he had the smarts and the personality that would see him travel the world, defend our nation and close the chapter on his decades old successful Air Force career after a stint with the Pentagon.
His life is fascinating to me. I met his lovely wife Tara and she is a gem. Also in the Air Force, she told me about how she was raised in a military family and lived in many places, attending various schools. It was quite different than Jeremy and I who went K-12 in Amery.
I hung on every word the two of them said and I shared what life is like for me at the Free Press. Jeremy asked many questions and Tara said she thought my life should be a sitcom.
With the exception of talking about our matching banana seat bikes in fourth grade and
Jeremy’s streak of winning the Christmas card design contest in the 1980’s, we really didn’t reminisce too much. We just sat engrossed listening and discussing parenthood, careers and our futures.
While Jeremy had the same smile and the same warm personality, he was a completely different person than he was in 1995 and I loved getting to know him again. We live the most opposite lives two people could, yet there is still a connection and a respect for each other. We took a photo in front of the Amery sign inside of Ale Works and I plan on having it framed to hang on my Amery wall.
There is nothing I hate more that when I hear people talk about all of the “Losers” that never got out of their hometowns or when others comment about “Big Shots” who waltz in from the big cities.
It is perfectly fine to take different paths, to dream different dreams and to change our dreams along the way.
Wouldn’t life be much more enjoyable if we spent our time learning about other people’s lives and what makes them tick instead of precharacterizing? Getting to know someone else involves curiosity about where they have come from, who they are. I think that’s what the most fascinating part of getting to know someone is - to see how they do things, and how their way of doing things is different from your way of doing things, and the fun of trying to do it their way and to see what value there is in looking at things from their perspective.
We gave our hugs and said our goodbyes and I jetted off to see Lionel Richie. I was 30 feet away from that 74-year-old hunk. His croons still make me swoon. I felt like he focused right in on me and it was obviously he too, might have been thinking about escaping the big city life for a few days in Amery. Our eyes were locked at one point, but I had to break my stare. It was the right thing to do-after all, I am a married woman and my heart truly does belong to Josh. The only love triangle I have any interest in, is with a slice of pizza.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
