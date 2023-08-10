Life can be funny sometimes. Not long ago, I shared a story with readers about my Elementary School Talent Show and how the uber talented Jeremy Holmes had taken the top prize with his version of Pee Wee Herman’s “Tequila” dance. I had put my heart and soul into practicing a performance set to Lionel Richie’s “Penny Lover” and second guessed myself at the last moment-changing my mind.

After a long Air Force career, Jeremy retired last April. He made a very quick jaunt home to Amery late last week and I was honored when he asked if I could squeeze lunch with him into my schedule. I found it ironic as Pee Wee Herman had passed away the week prior and later that evening, I would be attending the Lionel Richie concert in St. Paul.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.