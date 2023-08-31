Yesterday was the first day of school in Amery, which used to be one of my favorite days of the year when I was growing up. I know that might sound strange, but I had no problem saying Au Revoir to summer vacation and getting back to campus.
I enjoyed the cooler days, the kiss of autumn on tree leaves, knowing that Amery Fall Festival was right around the corner and plain and simply-I loved school.
When you were on summer vacation, sure you saw your friends somewhat, but going back to school meant really catching up with people and I couldn’t wait to be back around everyone.
I didn’t know it then but looking back now maybe that little break wasn’t such a bad thing.
Things are quite different now for kids. There simply is no break. Activities and expectations run around the clock all year long. You constantly know what everyone else is doing because of social media. When you invite your friends to do something and they do not reply, or they say they cannot because their parents said they have to stay home and you look at your phone only to see them with other kids out doing fun things while you are the one staying home it is heartbreaking for children.
12 months a year, 4 weeks a month, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, kids are reminded whether they are in or out with friends, top of their class with achievements, athletic or not and it leaves many of them feeling worth a damn or not.
Yesterday’s first day of school felt very different to me. I worried for my children. I fretted about their fears walking into their first day because the world has just turned into such a mean place and it is no wonder students are a bit snarkier than ever-just look at the adults in the world.
I am literally flabbergasted by recent comments I have seen on social media pages:
#1-A post “Word of mouth page” facts all wrong. He is allowed to post it anyway. He includes business names and it could quite well be considered slander. While I usually do not engage in this sort of thing, I write a reply defending the businesses and saying some of things mentioned are incorrect. My response gets rejected by the administer of the page and will not post, but slander guy is good to go!
#2-A post “Word of mouth page” complaining about prices. This turns into complaints of a water fountain being taken out of a business in town, which then turns into complaints about the Amery Community Club (which I am the current President). A guy posts that the Amery Community Club does nothing but sit around and drink and gossip. Huh-that is funny because this year I have worked my tail off planning community events, assisting with the Farmers Market, town festival, bringing business into our town, improving areas of the city, having concerts for people, which bring in business to this town -oh yes many concerts-a concert this wise guy played at!
All of this planning and work has taken so much time away from my family and honestly, I cannot describe the toll it has taken. One example is me mixing up the dates for Meet Your Teacher for our son Maverick last week.
But you know what Tom Petty once said, “Even the losers get lucky sometimes.” We have an AMAZING school district (that also gets the shaft undeservedly sometimes from people who do not know details) and Mav was able to go to the school the next day to see where his locker and classroom would be in his new school.
Speaking of song lyrics, I was at a gathering with friends last Saturday evening and we were sitting around the fire talking about how the music kids listen to these days is garbage. It is certainly not as great as it was when we were their age.
Then, out of the darkness came the voice of reason-Middle School Principal Tom Bensen (I know it sounds crazy-but hear me out). He said, “Actually, Taylor Swift is pretty good. She knows what she is talking about.”
I watched as 12 adults all sat there bobbing their heads up and down in agreement. It wasn’t the beer talking either.
I thought about how it seems like celebrities live these grand lives, but they take more crap than anyone. Taylor Swift doesn’t have time for it. I would be afraid to cross Taylor Swift. Tick her off, and she’ll write a hit song-make sure people know you were the inspiration, make millions and come off looking even better than you ever dreamed, while you are watching the awards show from home.
So, here is some advice for the students having a rough time, my business friends and Community Club friends being bashed online and anyone else who gets crapped on by people who have absolutely no clue how badly they are hurting people or they just plain do not care; in the words of Taylor Swift, “Don’t you worry your pretty little mind, people throw rocks at things that shine.”
Mic Drop-
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.