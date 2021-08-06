Only 23 days until the “Great Minnesota Get Together.” The Minnesota State fair is the one time of year I put my Wisconsin pride aside and dive head first into the deep end of what our neighbors have to offer.
The deep end is usually filled with fried foods, so let’s start there. About a month ago, a list a new fair food was released. There are 26 “official” new foods and four new vendors at the event. There are 500 different foods at 300 different concession locations through the fairgrounds—this is the Great Minnesota Eat Together for sure. A few that I am looking forward to include:
Dual Berry Shortcake: Take a Betty & Earl’s biscuit, give it the dessert treatment of coating it with sugar and topping with strawberries and blueberries. Located at LuLu’s Public House; West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater.
Greek Stuffed Ravioli: This ravioli riff is made with Mediterranean pastry dough. Inside: cream cheese, tzatziki sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini, tomato, gyro meat. Deep-fried and drizzled with roasted garlic butter. Located at Dino’s Gyros; north side of Carnes between Nelson & Underwood.
Island Hopper: Although I am allergic to pineapple, this sounds amazing and I would recommend it for others to try. Heck, maybe I will just bring some Benadryl and take my chances…Hollowed-out half-pineapple filled with teriyaki chicken served with steamy white rice and pineapple chunks, topped with green onions and sesame seeds. Located at The Hangar; north end, southwest section.
Esquites: Esquites are elotes (corn) but off the cob in a bowl. Grill the corn, shave it, top it with mayo, Cotija cheese and pequin chile powder. Located at Midtown Global Market’s Los Ocampo, in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall (Available Sept. 1-6 only).
Summer Lakes Beverages in 3 varieties –Although these sound delish, I’m just not sure I’m going to find room for them since I’ll be tasting all the new State Fair beers. Mocktails are good sometimes too. The Wedge-Hammer is fresh ginger, orange and other citrus juices, zest, sparkling water and simple syrup. Lake Storm Lemonade is lavender-infused lemon, Bama! Lemon Sweet Tea is fresh brewed tea, fresh lemon and other citrus juices. Located at Summer Lakes Beverage, east side of Underwood, between Lee & Randall.
Some of the other new foods available this year are: The Buffalo Chicken Doughscuit, Chicken & Mac Nordic Waffle, Sashimi Tuna Tacos and S’Mores Funnel. None of which float my boat-but to each their own.
After the food, my next favorite thing about the fair is the music. I love a good concert. Heck, I have had a fanfreakintastic time at a bad concert.
This year I am most excited about The Doobie Brothers - 50th Anniversary Tour featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee with special guest Dirty Dozen Brass Band. The Doobie Brothers on stage with both Tommy Johnston and Mike McDonald-WHAT? Pinch me as I think I am dreaming! I don’t care how many fried foods I eat, it won’t keep me off of my feet when they belt out “Black Water.”
I’m not sure if I can make it to two concerts this year, but if I could, my next pick would be The Spinners with special guests Little Anthony & The Imperials and The Grass Roots. Talk about a live mix tape. Little Anthony crooning “Tears on my Pillow” followed by The Grass Roots “Midnight Confession.” The cherry on top is those jive turkeys, The Spinners, belting out “Rubberband Man.”
I may have told a bit of a fib about the food and tunes being my favorite parts of the fair. Although browsing through the “As seen on T.V.” products is enjoyable as well, the best part is actually the people watching.
You certainly see all sorts at such a grand event. I never turn down a chance to take a seat on a bench to rest my aching feet for a bit. I make good use of the break time by soaking in all of the unique fair attendees. I sit there and smile and think, “Man, I can’t wait to get back to Wisconsin where people are normal.” Later in the day, while I am still popping curds into my mouth and dancing to the music, I catch a glimpse of someone people watching me. While I am no mind-reader, I am pretty sure they are thinking, “Man, I wish those Cheese-Heads would make their way back across the border.”
