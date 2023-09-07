The last few days it has been sweltering outside and I do not care what the weatherman’s scientific answer is-I believe the only explanation is heaven has opened its gates for the Margaritaville Man himself, Jimmy Buffet and the good Lord knew it was time to turn up the heat as there was about to be a beach party up there. He turned up those temps so much, we can feel it down here! Maybe the good Lord also wanted to let us know if we cannot stand this weather, we better behave ourselves, because we certainly are not going to be comfortable where it gets really hot down below-if you catch my drift…
Born in 1946, singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett amused audiences for over five decades with songs about the faces and places he’d seen during his lifetime journey along the road less travelled. I suppose it can be slightly compared to reading an April Ziemer column.
Buffett was born on Christmas in Pascagoula, Mississippi and raised in Mobile, Alabama. His grandfather was a captain on a steamship and his father traveled to India and Africa with the Army Corps of Engineers before settling in Mobile. For young Jimmy, the Gulf of Mexico was the doorway to a world of adventure where the characters he heard about were waiting to be discovered. His parents would have preferred Jimmy sign up for more days as an Altar Boy, but his guitar kept calling him away.
He worked singing gigs in college, then after graduation, Jimmy headed to Nashville to try his luck as a folk-country singer, but, it was a fateful trip to Key West, Florida with Jerry Jeff Walker in 1971 that would give Jimmy the inspiration to merge his musicality, wanderlust and storytelling.
Key West in the 1970s was not the tourist-friendly town it is today – it was the last outpost of smugglers, con-men, artists and free-spirits who simply couldn’t run any further south in the mainland United States.
In 1974, his song “Come Monday” eventual peaked at number 30 on the charts. It is also one of those songs I always messed up the lyrics while singing. The song goes, “I spent four lonely days in a brown L.A haze and I just want you back by my side.” But my ears heard, “I spent four lonely days in a brown PAPER BAG and I just want you back by my side.” I honestly thought it meant the guy went on a four-day drinking bender and if that was my husband, he wouldn’t be back by my side anytime soon-it would take A LOT of flowers from Stems from the Heart for him to even get near my side.
1977 brought “Margaritaville.” A laid-back anthem about life in the tropics, it spent 22 weeks on the charts, peaking at eight. It soared Jimmy to fame and, a decade later, inspired him to launch a business empire.
Fame led him to various projects but it was still the music that inspired Jimmy. He was just as likely to pop up and play an impromptu set alone at a Caribbean beach bar as he was to play for 30,000 loyal ‘Parrothead’ fans.
Jimmy passed away peacefully September 1st after a four-year battle with Merkel Cell Skin Cancer at his home in Sag Harbor, Long Island.
According to his obituary, “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”
I am one of the many. While I would not consider myself a Parrothead in the least, when I heard of Buffets passing I thought back to my friend Heidi and I singing “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and laughing while driving backroads in High School and the way whenever his songs are on, I do not seem to have a care in the world and neither does anyone else.
When I am heartbroken, I listen to REO Speedwagon. When I am feeling a little jaded, I tune into Fleetwood Mac; feeling like a rebel, Waylon Jennings. If Michael Jackson comes on, I know I have to bust out my dance moves and really concentrate on them. If the Osmonds are on the radio, I have to make sure no one can see me singing along (but let’s be real-who doesn’t like to sing along to “Down by the Lazy River” or “Yo-Yo”). But when it is Jimmy Buffet though-not a care in the world.
Buffet was who he was, and he never morphed into more or less. It worked for him because he was real and true to himself and people appreciated his laid-back nature as they yearned for more of that in the hustle and bustle of life. I think Jimmy Buffet is just my kind of guy. In “Margaritaville” he croons, “Some people say that there’s a woman to blame,” but then eventually he admits it’s his own fault.
And after all, the most beautiful sounds my ears have ever heard are ocean waves and steel drums. This of course comes second to “Honey, have you seen my… and Mooooooooom!”
