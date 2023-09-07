The last few days it has been sweltering outside and I do not care what the weatherman’s scientific answer is-I believe the only explanation is heaven has opened its gates for the Margaritaville Man himself, Jimmy Buffet and the good Lord knew it was time to turn up the heat as there was about to be a beach party up there. He turned up those temps so much, we can feel it down here! Maybe the good Lord also wanted to let us know if we cannot stand this weather, we better behave ourselves, because we certainly are not going to be comfortable where it gets really hot down below-if you catch my drift…

Born in 1946, singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett amused audiences for over five decades with songs about the faces and places he’d seen during his lifetime journey along the road less travelled. I suppose it can be slightly compared to reading an April Ziemer column. 

