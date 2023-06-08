I'ma person who craves learning. When I sat and pondered recently why I am constantly wanting to gain knowledge, I started thinking it had something to do with the wonderful learning experience I had from my years at Amery Schools at the hands of my various teachers. I could write stories for days on memories made in classrooms-not because of the methods or techniques being taught, but because of the people teaching.
A famous quote says, “To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” I suppose for a teacher, you could magnify this by thousands, because I have learned many teachers do not invest in their students for a school year or even the 13 years they may be enrolled in a district. More than a few of my past educators have shown this is a lifelong commitment of inspiration and encouragement and I do not believe this little column is near enough to thank them, but it is all I’ve got.
I’m only allowed a certain number of words in my column. I am certain my boss knows if I was given the option I would write pages as a form of talking (any former teachers are bound to agree). If I had unlimited space I would mention many more teachers, but I am able to give just a few examples.
Recently I bestowed my Amery Community Club President’s Award to Marv Nevala, my Seventh Grade English teacher. When asked to join the Board, I was immediately excited I would eventually be able to give a President’s Award and I knew it would go to Mr. Nevala. I have been out of school for almost 30 years and every time I see him, I still receive a big smile, a hug and words of encouragement. In a world that has become so dark, Mr. Nevala is constant beacon of light.
Each week, Linda Millermon comes into the Free Press and picks up her paper. Some weeks I have time to chat and others I do not. Who is lucky enough to have their Sixth Grade teacher still leave them a birthday treat as they creep toward their 50s?! Me.
You know what I hated in school (besides tuna hotdish day in the cafeteria)? Math. But there was something about Larry Johnson that didn’t make it seem so bad and to this day it is a pleasure to run into him occasionally; in fact, it makes my entire day.
Another treat are the chats I get to have with Gary Osborn, my former Science instructor. I still tease him about his wooden tie he used to wear, and he is still a good sport about students giving him grief.
Teachers are there for radiant times and the rough.
Last Wednesday, I received a phone call from a previous educator. They were calling to tell me they had been diagnosed with an illness and had made a list of people to call to tell how much they meant to them while they still had the opportunity and I was on their list. We exchanged the words, “I love you.” I have prayed every day this person knows how much I truly meant those words, how much they truly touched my life as a teacher, a role model and a friend and how much they will live forever in my heart.
The next day was a rough one. The news was still weighing heavy and I have been under an extreme amount of stress in other areas. A business owner came into the office and instead of talking about something they were upset about, in my opinion, they lashed out, leaving not one-not two-but three grown women in tears in an office. I will never look at this person the same and I hope they take this as a lesson in learning you never know what someone is going through in their lives that might actually be bigger than you. I left the office in tears and I drove. I parked when I could no longer see through said tears and contemplated many areas of my life. I felt absolutely worthless.
My cell phone rang, and it was a former teacher (a math one at that). They tried their darndest to provide me comfort, and although in those moments there was nothing that could be said to lessen the pain, in the days since, those words of encouragement have made a very big difference to me and I am thankful.
People talk about a teacher who made a difference in their life, but how great do I have it that I can’t even count on both hands the teachers in Amery who made a difference and continue to do so to this day.
I have friends who are teachers, administrators, school board members, as well as office workers, aides, cooks, janitors, etc. and I honestly do not know how they do it. Please know you are making a difference every day. Some people change the world and some people change the people who change the world-and that is you.
