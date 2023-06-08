I'm a person who craves learning. When I sat and pondered recently why I am constantly wanting to gain knowledge, I started thinking it had something to do with the wonderful learning experience I had from my years at Amery Schools at the hands of my various teachers. I could write stories for days on memories made in classrooms-not because of the methods or techniques being taught, but because of the people teaching.

A famous quote says, “To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” I suppose for a teacher, you could magnify this by thousands, because I have learned many teachers do not invest in their students for a school year or even the 13 years they may be enrolled in a district. More than a few of my past educators have shown this is a lifelong commitment of inspiration and encouragement and I do not believe this little column is near enough to thank them, but it is all I’ve got.

