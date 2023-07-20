I have just returned from a five day “staycation” with family. I took last Wednesday-Friday off from the Free Press and had the weekend to equal five glorious days where I honestly focused on nothing but the people I love.

In my years at the Amery Free Press, there had maybe only been one other time when I took three consecutive days off from work and I guarantee you any other time I leave the office, is usually spent checking emails.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.