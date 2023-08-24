There are two questions I am asked on almost a weekly basis: First, I am asked why I do what I do? Between the newspaper and the Community Club, people are always curious why I am so interested in Amery?

Next, knowing both my job and my community commitments are very demanding, the other question that pops up all of the time is, “How do you do it all?”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.