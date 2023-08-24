There are two questions I am asked on almost a weekly basis: First, I am asked why I do what I do? Between the newspaper and the Community Club, people are always curious why I am so interested in Amery?
Next, knowing both my job and my community commitments are very demanding, the other question that pops up all of the time is, “How do you do it all?”
Well, the answer to the first is quite simple to me; I love Amery-it is as simple as that.
Question number two though, that one I take seriously to heart and I actually just had a perfect story pop up to share. It is a little personal, but after all these years-I consider (most of) you my friends.
In 2002 I had returned to Amery from my stint in Denver working for Olan Mills Portrait Studios. During that gig as a District Manager, I wrote campaign ads, hired photographers and captured more of the “World’s most beautiful baby that I ever did see” on film while I trained photographers than I could ever count.
Digital cameras were invented, which meant I saw my job going down the drain and it was time to live my real dream-a life in 54001.
I thought I had won the lottery when a guy in town asked me out on a date. I chose the perfect outfit, applied my make-up just right and perfected my hair. I prepared to squeeze my feet into uncomfortable heels and grabbed the duct tape.
Yes, you read that right. Duct tape. No, there was not going to be any funny business later. I also had no intention of drugging him and kidnapping him-I was crazy but not that crazy. The duct tape was to wrap around my torso before I got dressed to make me look smaller in my outfit.
You see, at almost 47 years old I am quite self-conscious about certain things. You do not get this way overnight. I have spent years growing this self-doubt.
We met and had a grand time. We laughed and danced until Last Call. He said he wasn’t ready for the evening to be over and I agreed. He asked just what I had in mind with a twinkle in his eyes. With even brighter stars in mine, I replied, “Let’s go look for the Fall Festival Medallion. No one has found it yet and I swear by the clues I know right where it is!”
He looked entirely deflated but went along with it. I took off my heels and we searched high and low with no luck. When he saw I was going to continue this, he asked why this stupid medallion mattered and all of sudden someone I thought was so handsome looked like an alien. He was a transplant who later said Amery was just a pitstop for him. He asked why I planned to live in this sleepy town for the rest of my life? I told him it wouldn’t be sleepy after I wake it up. He wished me well, and said he had to get up early. Before he left, I lifted the back of my shirt a bit and asked if he could just help me get the duct tape started so I could rip it off. He gave me the strangest look and the very next day I saw him with someone else.
Last week, he sent me an email after all these years. He heard about Amery’s Price is Right. He remembered me saying I intended to wake up Amery and said I was quite the alarm clock. I didn’t respond.
Years after that night and a few frogs later, I met Josh Ziemer. A New Richmond guy who thought my Amery obsession was weird-but cool. This was great because, I could lose weight, cake on more make-up, get braces after all these years, read more books to try to seem more intelligent, but there is one thing I cannot change nor would I want to, and that is where I come from. The places, the people and the traditions that I feel made me who I am-take it or leave it.
Luckily, he took it and I knew before our first date, I could sell my shares in duct tape too.
I am able to do everything I do because of his support. He believes in me and my passion and way too many times he is left holding down the fort. He even left his job in the Twin Cities and took a career locally with Cardinal Glass a handful of years ago to be more available to support my dreams.
Since I became Community Club President, he has been even more behind the scenes taking care of business. August 22 is his birthday. I once heard someone say to him, “So are you the First Lady of Amery?” Josh laughed.
If I am Community Club President for a few more months, this is my opportunity to say thank you for everything you do and to steal the words out of Marilyn Monroe’s mouth and say to my dear Joshua, “Happy Birthday Mr. President.”
