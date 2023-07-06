It is the week of America’s birth. In 1776 patriots gave rise to the American Revolution.
For many, being considered a patriot is as American as it gets.
Of the millions of words in the English language, the word “patriot” has long instilled a sense of pride in Americans. By definition, it means “one who loves and supports his or her country.” Calling someone a patriot brings with it a higher level of pride and respect.
I decided this was the perfect time to celebrate three pretty cool patriots (none of them are football players).
Last week Amery graduate Lt. Col. Dan Schone, known to many in his proud hometown as Danny, lead the formation of two KC 135’s and two B52’s. They cruised about 1500 feet above Amery while the Air Force was celebrating the 100th anniversary of air refueling. Residents were fortune enough to have Danny and crew grace the skies above 54001.
To say everyone here was proud of our patriot and is every day is an understatement, so Danke Danny. For those who do not know, Danke is German for Thank-You. Since Schone is a German last name meaning beautiful, I thought it was an appropriate way to thank him.
Earlier the day of Danny’s flight, I received a message from one of my favorite Air Force veterans, Jeremy Holmes. My dear Class of ’95 comrade retired in April after almost 24 years of active duty. He is not just one of my favorites because of his uncanny similarities to Tom Cruise, or because we had matching Huffy banana seat bikes, but because I believe Jeremy taught me a valuable lesson.
It was 1986; the air of Amery’s Lien Elementary was filled with excitement for the upcoming spring talent show. I announced to my mother I knew exactly what I wanted to perform for the production. I could tell she took me seriously because she put out her Marlboro Light 100, we hopped in her Chevy Malibu Classic and headed to Chet Johnson Drug. There I spotted the key to winning; the cassette single of Lionel Richie’s “Penny Lover.”
Throughout the next week, I practiced my meticulously choreographed moves to Lionel’s croons over and over. I could have worn a hole through our Dusky Nut-Brown vinyl kitchen flooring, but thankfully the Siegerts had chosen the best when re-doing the room- Lustrecon, the beautiful stain-resistant flooring at a beautiful no-strain price.
I had perfected the fake kissing scene by crossing one arm over the other, with my back toward what would be the audience, moving my head from side to side.
I had my arms out and shoulder shrugs down to a science, perfectly in sync with the words, “Tell me baby can this be true?”
My grandmother sat doing her crossword puzzles at the table, drinking tea or Old Milwaukee (depending on the time of day) clapping ferociously every time I bowed at the end. I felt sure of my routine-until I didn’t.
You see, people were talking about a new thing called, “Hands Across America,” and I felt maybe I had a better shot if I did a patriotism-filled act.
At the very last second, I stuffed a pair of Lee jeans in my backpack (I didn’t have Levis), grabbed one of my Grandad’s white undershirts, a red bandana and my mom’s “Born In the USA” cassette and climbed onto bus 14 with Harvey Monson, now third guessing myself-but knowing I would be in big trouble if my mom received a call I was up on stage strutting to Madonna’s “Like a Virgin.”
Long story short, I lost the talent show. Jeremy Holmes won with a confident rendition of Pee Wee Herman’s “Tequila” and I was angry at Jeremy and myself.
I simply did not do Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 masterpiece justice. “Born In the USA” cemented his status as a true American hero. From the title track to the patriotic cover, everything about the album made Springsteen seem like the ultimate American, a national treasure, a true rock n’ roll patriot-Bravo Bruce for being a voice for the working man and breathing new life into a nation led by the Reagan regime.
Now onto Gee Whiz Jeremy. Why am I calling him that? Holmes was naturally talented with a smile that could light up Barrow, Alaska on any winter day. He was one of the nicest, most humble people I knew, so GEE WHIZ-how could I stay mad at him over the talent show? Besides, Jeremy taught me an important lesson: Always work harder than others are willing to work. Be prepared. Give up stuff if need be and endure more; then reap the rewards of success and achievement.
Maybe he did this to win the talent show? But I know for a fact he did this for over two decades with the U.S. Air Force and now it is time for this patriot to reap the rewards, which is time with his family and to enjoy doing things he loves. Thank you for your commitment and service, all of us back home miss you Pee Wee.
