It has been said, the more in life you celebrate, the more there is to celebrate in life. I hope that is a little piece of wisdom, which we all start taking into consideration.
For a little while now, I have been feeling “yucky.” I do not believe this to be anything a band aid, Tums or Tylenol can fix.
I feel like daily life in general is full of arguments both large and small. City projects, schools, personal choices and politics are topics I get calls/emails about from two (sometimes three or four sides) daily. I figured I was exhausted from all of the opposing banter because of my line of work. I (sort of) knew what I was signing up for and I better buckle up because this bumpy ride doesn’t seem to be a short one.
While talking with others, I realized it is not just me; MANY people are feeling saddened during what seems like an extra turbulent time.
I am not saying people should stop voicing what they feel is right or wrong (although I do feel there are sometimes better ways to go about it). My suggestion for combating the belief battle blues is to dose up on celebrating, which I participated in multiple times around town last week.
Last Wednesday, the Amery City Council celebrated various members of the community, including declaring the day, “Royalty Day” in honor of the current Amery Royalty Court.
Let me tell you, these young ladies put in an extraordinary amount of time representing our little town. I am not just saying it because I have a child in the group. I have seen decades of girls bust their tales juggling family commitments, school, extra-curriculars, jobs and their dedication to the City of Amery. These girls are responsible, fierce and friendly. We should celebrate their hard work and the wonderful ways they are going to make an impact on the world in the future.
The Council also recognized the late Dennis John, who passed away February 1, 2021.
He moved to Amery in 1967 and was very active in the community. According to his obituary, “He often said he planned to ‘slow down,’ but he was not very good at that.” Over the years, he served as Amery Community Club president, district vice president for the Wisconsin Realtors Association and as a volunteer in the Amery Fire Department. He loved to play Pickle Ball and the Amery courts were recently named in his honor. People like Dennis, who worked tirelessly for the town are an inspiration and should be celebrated.
Next, the Council honored a local resident, an Amery police officer and two other emergency personnel members for saving lives during a house fire. Their quick actions made a difference in lives that day. The impact they have on others every single day makes a difference and we should celebrate their bravery.
Friday, I interviewed members of the AHS Class of 1946. Approaching their mid-nineties, they gathered and reflected on all the years they have known each other. You want to talk about a reason to celebrate? These people have worked and played and loved and lost and through it all they understand their times together growing up in Amery had an impact on who they are today. They get together yearly now to celebrate. I hope and pray that my class (AHS 1995) gathers in the year 2070 to do the same.
Rounding out my week of joyous celebrations was the watch party for Alicia Monson Saturday morning at the Amery Community Center where a room full of people gathered to cheer on one of their own.
In a time where people do not seem to agree on much of anything, the joy felt that morning as residents showed support for their very own Olympian, Ali Monson and her family, was energizing.
The large group was made of family, friends, neighbors, past teachers, team mates, coaches, acquaintances and maybe a few that hardly knew the Monsons at all.
The group was also full of positive words, smiles, tears of joy, hugs and handshakes.
Generous businesses donated to the viewing party and amazing community members banded together to pull it off.
Sometimes people do not always see eye to eye. In my line of work, I tend to see my share of opposing opinions. I will never ever forget that morning because it was the first time in a long time that I saw so many people gathered for true positivity, and for that, Ali absolutely gets the gold.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
