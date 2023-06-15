Irecently had someone say to me that it must be so “cool” to be the President of the Amery Club, to be the Editor of the Amery Free Press, to know so many people and always know what is going on in town. I looked at them and smiled and replied that it was all I ever wanted and more. The more part weighs heavily on my heart every single day.
Last week I talked about a few teachers who left a lasting impression on me. Thinking back to memorable teachers and being careful what you wish for, I think of Mr. Lyle Sauve. My heart just paused, and I felt like Sherm Gronlund was raising his eyebrows at me from heaven above for using a prepositional phrase…so let apologize to my English teachers and say this is a story about being careful in what you wish:
During my Freshman year in Mr. Suave’s English class, he announced we would be reading aloud the play “The Miracle Worker” by William Gibson, based on Helen Keller’s 1903 autobiography “The Story of My Life.”
I begged and pleaded to Mr. Sauve to name me as the lead role of Helen. There were a few reasons for this:
First, even though we were not acting out the play and we were just going to sit at our desk’s and read it, I saw it as my big debut. I know I have shared previously with readers my childhood dream was to be a Solid Gold dancer, but after that show was cancelled, I decided my next chance at stardom would be as a soap opera actress. Move over Susan Lucci; there would be a younger, small town girl with horrible self-esteem ready to fake it until she makes it stepping onto the set of All My Children.
The second reason I thought he should give me the part was if I was going to talk during class anyway, it might as well be while reading aloud as part of actual class participation. That way when notes on my report card say, “April tends to talk a lot during class,” I could tell my parents the teacher had asked me to do so.
Thirdly, how in the world could Mr. Sauve tell me, NO? I wasn’t used it; I didn’t like it and I still do not care for it much at all.
The big day came, and he handed out the roles. “Miss Siegert, you My Dear are of course going to be Helen Keller,” he announced.
I was beaming. He obviously knew talent when he saw it. I thought he was a smart man; he was indeed.
We started reading the play and I noticed Helen didn’t have any lines. I started flipping ahead and there were no lines. We were not on a stage, we were sitting in desks, so I just sat there like Helen Keller unable to speak. Well played Sauve, well played.
I sat there quietly all week long watching as Kipp Harris got to speak as Captain Keller, Kristi Averbeck was able to read as his wife and Hanne Anderson chatted away as Annie Sullivan. Finally, on Friday we got to the last page of the play and Mr. Sauve asked the class for a drum roll on their desks. After a momentous crescendo, which I am sure was extra loud from the build-up of gum beneath the desk’s wooden platforms, I read my only line of the entire week, “Wawa.”
When she is learning to sign W-A-T-E-R, Helen speaks the word, “Wawa.” It was beautiful, heartwarming and a miracle. It was also a miracle that Miss Siegert had stayed quiet in English class for four prior days. That lead role certainly was not what I thought it would be.
My job as Editor of the Amery Free Press, President of the Community Club and being a social butterfly is all I have ever wanted, but it is certainly not what I thought it would be.
Stevie Nicks said it best 1977’s Fleetwood Mac hit “Dreams” ‘Players only love you when they’re playing,’
It is hard to know if people are being nice to you because they want something or if they truly enjoy your company.
It is hard to report unflattering things one day and rub elbows at social events the next like it is nothing.
If I had a dime for every time someone said, “If you write this or that, then I will give the Amery Community Club this or that.
I have caught a LOT of flak this year from some because I won’t play the games, I want everyone given the same opportunities and everyone held accountable for their actions. I won’t make deals, I won’t turn a blind eye and I will stick up for people who have not been given a fair shake or walked all over.
I was meant to learn a lesson in Freshman English, which was sometimes you are meant to stay quiet. Although my current gig is not what I thought it would be, I think my lesson this time is I am not meant to stay quiet and I would like to think even Mr. Sauve would agree Ms. Siegert-Ziemer could use another drumroll-heck my current desk might even have gum underneath it-I guess you would have to ask Jerry Sondreal.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
