I recently had someone say to me that it must be so “cool” to be the President of the Amery Club, to be the Editor of the Amery Free Press, to know so many people and always know what is going on in town. I looked at them and smiled and replied that it was all I ever wanted and more. The more part weighs heavily on my heart every single day.

Last week I talked about a few teachers who left a lasting impression on me. Thinking back to memorable teachers and being careful what you wish for, I think of Mr. Lyle Sauve. My heart just paused, and I felt like Sherm Gronlund was raising his eyebrows at me from heaven above for using a prepositional phrase…so let apologize to my English teachers and say this is a story about being careful in what you wish:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.