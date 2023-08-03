The nice thing about living in a small town is that when you do not know what you are doing, someone else does. I do not mean this statement in a negative way; it can actually be quite amusing. The new owner of the former Farm Table building Alondra will soon learn all the little quirks that make small town life so fun-starting with my previous statement.
When I heard she had bought the old Farm Table (although I didn’t know who “she” was yet) I heard many different rumors of what the future held for the building. What was odd, was that I normally am “In the know” but this time I was actually a little late to the game.
Stories I heard included the Farm Table was moving back into the building, a Mexican restaurant was opening there, an Indian restaurant was moving into the space and a brewery.
I myself tried saying the old Nordahls/Country Hearth building was turning into a drop in day care, next spot over a day spa for mamas and the next spot over a cigar and aged whiskey tasting lounge for daddies (or another place for mamas) but nobody was buying it-shows you how far my word goes in this town.
I spoke with our new community member Alondra last week and she is bringing an amazing positive vibe with her to town. I wish her nothing, but success and I am beyond excited to see what the purchase of that building can do for Amery.
I believe we are going to see an uptick of business and as Community Club President, what more can I ask for?
I hope that Alondra’s positivity spreads like wildfire in our little city because we need it. I know that we have recently been through a lot of “yuck”, but it is time to move forward. I believe the City Council has a horribly hard decision to make in terms of the liquor license they have to hand out. One liquor license is all they have to give and they have four asking. Of those four, one is the VFW and they have been asking for quite some time. These men and women have sacrificed their lives for our nation and are trying to raise money for a new location. Another one of the four is the new restaurant going into the huge space on main street and for now being called “The Amery.” Alondra and her partners are investing a huge amount of money into our community and it could have an effect on the other businesses in town. She is uprooting her family to take a chance on 54001.
The City Council makes many difficult decisions all of the time. Sadly, many people never know what is going on until it is something they consider “big and juicy” but I would really like to encourage people to get more involved. Even when it is something people consider juicy-they still many times do not know what is really going on because like the story of what new business is going in a building, they have often gotten it second, third, or fourth-hand news.
Last month when the videos of Amery’s former police chief had gone viral online, I received dozens of emails and phone calls asking me if I was aware of the situation. I replied to each one and explained that I was aware and had been aware since December of the situation at City Hall. I suggested if others were as outraged and concerned as they were coming across, they should probably read the paper or attend City Council meeting now and then.
If you cannot attend meetings, we are fortunate enough in Amery, they video meetings and you can watch them online. I will say it can be frustrating sometimes (and I have heard the same complaint from others) that many times the council and Administrator are looking at items on iPads and making decisions based on what they are reading and the audience has no clue what they are looking at. During Amery School Board meetings, everything on their screens, is shown on a large screen behind them for the attendees to view.
If you want a say in our small town, whether it is concerning the activities that are put on or about the decisions made for the city-it really is quite simple. All you have to do is step out from behind your keyboard and get involved.
If you want to criticize volunteers or elected council members, show up and prove you know what is going on and show them that small town doesn’t mean small mind.
Welcome Alondra to you and yours. What we lack in population, we make up for with interesting people-but it is a good interesting. For the most part, we grow good nice in our small town with honesty, sincerity and dignity and we are happy to add you to our crop.
