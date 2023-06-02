A funny thing happened when I found out I had cancer.
My viewpoint on many, many things in life changed immediately.
The first thought I had was about my wife and family. I did not want to leave them behind. I became concerned about how they would get along without me.
I had an out of body experience while I was reading the pathology report of the biopsies of samples taken from my prostate. I felt as if I was literally floating above my body, watching myself read the report.
As quickly as these thoughts entered my mind, they were replaced by a conviction that I would somehow, some way defeat the cancer cells in my body. I would not leave my wife and family behind for many years.
I remembered my genealogy research and my 21st great grandfather, Robert the Bruce, King of Scotland from 1306 to his death in 1329. I told myself I have “the blood of the Bruce” in my veins and this would give me the strength to defeat cancer.
As the weeks went on and I learned more about the disease and treatment options, I became more confident I was going to find a way to win. I traveled to the Mayo Clinic and found a surgeon that did the prostate removal surgery with the assistance of a robot. The surgery is less invasive and recovery time is reduced when done robotically. My surgery date was sent, a course had been set and I felt better than I had in months about the situation.
The day came for the surgery. I was nervous about the procedure, not because of a lack of confidence, but because of human nature. Everyone I dealt with at Mayo was reassuring and before I knew it, I was waking up and beginning my recovery. The first night was not pleasant. The second night I was home and in my own bed. Navigating life with a catheter was a challenge and the worse part of the week, but I was so happy to have the cancer out of my body, I didn’t care.
I was so grateful to my wife and daughters for their help and support. The ice chips I received after surgery tasted better than anything I had experienced in my life. When I got home, having a shower was heaven. I discovered the beauty of the small things in life.
I have also found I have precious little time for conflict and drama in my personal and professional lives. As the saying goes, life is too short.
I am frustrated that it took a life and death situation to bring this clarity to my life but I am so grateful to have had these scales lifted from my eyes so I may view life more clearly.
As I have returned to “normal” life, I make decisions each day to keep this clarity about my life. It is a challenge to think this way because so much of our life is focused on strife and turmoil.
I have “the blood of the Bruce,” so I can and will preserve. If I can beat cancer, the least I can do is be true to myself and my family.
I recommend taking a look at your life. Find these areas of drama and strife. Are they truly worth the time and energy you are giving them? What could you do with that time and energy?
Don’t wait to get a disease to find out.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
