Tanner Peterson

Tanner Peterson

While just under ten hours away, Mount Rushmore National Memorial serves as one of the most iconic locations in our country, showcasing the portraits of four of our nation’s most prominent leaders. While Amery may not have the rolling hills and mountainside of the Black Hills National Park, it doesn’t mean we can’t think about our own Mount Rushmore. 

Amery High School athletics has certainly had its fair share of incredible student-athletes. Between Olympians, individual state champions, and many all-conference competitors, the Amery community has been lucky to see some honorable student-athletes call Amery home. With so many athletic stars coming through, it had me thinking of who would crack the Mount Rushmore of Amery High School Athletics. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.