While just under ten hours away, Mount Rushmore National Memorial serves as one of the most iconic locations in our country, showcasing the portraits of four of our nation’s most prominent leaders. While Amery may not have the rolling hills and mountainside of the Black Hills National Park, it doesn’t mean we can’t think about our own Mount Rushmore.
Amery High School athletics has certainly had its fair share of incredible student-athletes. Between Olympians, individual state champions, and many all-conference competitors, the Amery community has been lucky to see some honorable student-athletes call Amery home. With so many athletic stars coming through, it had me thinking of who would crack the Mount Rushmore of Amery High School Athletics.
Now in an article that may be filled with disagreement from writer to reader, I think this athlete may be a unanimous selection. Alicia Monson was a graduate of Amery High School in 2016, where she rewrote the distance running record book for AHS. Monson was a state champion in cross country and the 3200 meter as a senior. She was an eight-time conference champion in track and field and competed at the New Balance Outdoor National event for the two-mile race as a junior. While rewriting the record books at AHS, it may be even more astonishing what she accomplished after her graduation. Alicia attended UW-Madison and dominated the Big Ten. Monson holds the Badger and Big Ten record for the two-mile with a time of 8:45.97 and was named Big Ten Indoor Track Athlete of the Year in 2019. She was also a five time All-American and the 2018 Big Ten Cross Country Champion. After an distinguished career as a Badger, Monson went on and competed professionally. In her professional career, she has traveled the world competing and was a member of Team USA during the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Not bad too for the AHS grad.
Tough to follow up an Olympian, but this AHS graduate was a classmate of Alicia Monson and a member of the class of 2016. Hunter Marko had one of the finest high school wrestling careers the state has ever seen. Marko was state champion in each of his four years at four different weight classes, making him one of now twenty-two wresters in the state’s history to accomplish such a feat (Marko’s brother, Kole Marko, joined this list this past winter). He finished his senior year with a record of 33-0 and state championship. Overall, Marko finished his career as a Warrior with a record of 150-4. Following Marko’s freshman year, the next three years his record was 103-2. Marko went on to sign a National Letter of Intent to wrestle for the University of Minnesota and later transferred to South Dakota State University. To call Marko’s career dominant is an understatement and it’ll be remembered for years.
While our first two athletes dominated in their respective sport and became household names in the Amery community, Kelly Stewart, graduate of AHS in 2011, made a name for herself in volleyball, basketball, and track. In the 2010-11 basketball season, Stewart was named Player of the Year for the Middle Border Conference where she averaged 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists per game. She reached the 1,000-point mark during her senior campaign. Stewart later went and played basketball at the University of South Dakota where she played in 119 games over her career for the Yotes and was named All-Summit League Honorable Mention in 2016.
While Stewart, Marko, and Monson have all wrapped up their careers as Warriors, our next member of the Mount Rushmore has yet to graduate from AHS. Among Olympians, State Champions, and multi-sport stars, Koy Hopke’s athletic career is far from finished and the record books will know his name when all is said and done. Only a junior, Hopke already has helped the Warriors win two state team wrestling titles, along with two individual state wrestling titles. His wrestling profile doesn’t stop there. This spring, Hopke traveled to Rome, Italy where he won the U17 World Championship for the 110 kg (242.5 lbs.) weight class as the representative for Team USA. He was also named champion at the Pan-Am Games for Greco and freestyle wrestling. FloWrestling recently listed him as the 8th best wrestler in the nation for the class of 2024 (FloWrestling, Kozak 2022). As only a junior, the AHS student is being recruited by some of the most prestigious wrestling schools in the country (FloWrestling, Kozak 2022). Along with his wrestling accolades, Hopke is a star on the football field, leading Amery in rushing and tackles this season. As only a junior, Hopke has put together an athletic career only few AHS alums can only compare to. Look for him to continue his success over the next two years.
While some may disagree with this Mount Rushmore of AHS student-athletes, now is where I want you to get involved. Please submit your own Mount Rushmore of student-athletes and look for submissions to be showcased and discussed in a future article. Let us celebrate the great student-athletes of AHS.
