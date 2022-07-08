Summer’s half over. Have you had any fun yet?
With the Independence Day holiday in the rear-view mirror and the longest day behind us, summer is marching on at a steady pace.
There’s no need to panic, there’s July and August before we have to get back to the tightly structured regimented routines of fall. But make no mistake, you are on the clock to have some fun.
Last month, my wife and I made a quick trip back to Iowa, where we were born and raised and lived until 10 years ago. It worked out that we could visit with my eldest sister, her daughter and son-in-law and grandchildren and my wife’s brother and wife. They were all within a 30-minute drive, so dividing time was a breeze.
The three-day weekend we spent was wonderful. Getting caught up was easy, no awkwardness in conversation, it was like it had been a matter of days instead of years since we were together.
It is a five-hour drive to see my relatives on the western side of Iowa, lots of time to watch the scenery, listen to podcasts or music and time to get lost in your thoughts.
My thoughts wandered to my childhood and visits by aunts and uncles. One of my mother’s brothers and a sister lived in our hometown, so we saw them on a regular basis. Other aunts and uncles lived farther away and would visit only occasionally. When these relatives came, attendance for the visit was mandatory so we could, I guess, be inspected.
Perhaps “inspected” is a bit harsh, but as a child you felt like you were being measured and interrogated about your life. How was school? What are you interested in doing the rest of your life? Then there were the discussions about you while you were still in the room.
“Doesn’t he look like Uncle Tom?” one relative would say. “Do you think he will end up like Uncle Tom?” another would say. I didn’t stick around to find out the verdict on this prediction and I really don’t know anything about my Uncle Tom McGrath.
Of course, I exaggerate for effect here, but these types of discussions are strange for children to participate in when people you don’t know come to call. I did enjoy listening to the stories about the past that were told when aunts and uncles came to call.
So it was a bit surreal to me to be that relative that comes infrequently to call. I now am the guy who picks up and tickles toddlers and enters into conversations about school and future plans. My sister’s grandchildren are young, so getting them to recall my name was the first task to accomplish.
The second was to tickle them and lift them so they could reach the ceiling or balance them on my legs as I lay on the floor. Yes, I was able to stand (mostly) upright after going through a few sessions of this type of play. Harper, the three-year-old, even sort of remembered my name the second time we stopped. She did recall I lifted her to the ceiling. Curiously, her six-year-old brother Jackson recalled touching the ceiling as well.
Hopefully I will be able to lift them both the next time I visit. Another incentive to visit more often.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
