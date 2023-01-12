If I haven’t said it before, I will say now, communication from my readers is one of my favorite parts of my job. Good, bad or anything in between is always welcome.
Some messages thicken my skin, others give me a much-needed boost. All let me know that at least people are reading the paper, and some even give me inspiration. Such was the case last week.
I received a message from Jon Buss, Amery community member and boost-giver extraordinaire. He sent a video. He said it was something positive to ponder for the new year. After watching the video, I couldn’t agree more.
The video was a clip from “On the Road with Steve Hartman” from CBS News. It was the story of Jaden Hayes of Winterville, Georgia.
It is every kid’s worst nightmare - and Jaden Hayes has lived it. Twice. First, he lost his dad when he was four and then not long after, his mom died unexpectedly in her sleep.
“I tried and I tried, and I tried to get her awake - I couldn’t,” Jaden said with a sad southern drawl.
Jaden was understandably heartbroken. “Anybody can die - just anybody,” he said.
But as CBS first reported in 2015, there was another side to his grief. A side he shared with his temporary guardian Barbara DiCola after the second funeral. He told her he was getting tired of seeing everyone sad all the time.
“And that was the beginning of it,” DiCola said. “That’s where the adventure began.”
Jaden asked Barbara to buy a bunch of little toys to bring him to downtown Savannah, Georgia near where he lived, so he could give them away.
“Well, I’m trying to make people smile. Rubber duckies, dinosaurs,” Jaden said. Those are the things that make people smile, he said.
“Yea,” Jaden said. And what happens to their face? Jaden makes a smile.
Jaden targeted people who weren’t already smiling and then tried to turn their day around. And it worked -- even if it wasn’t always quite the reaction he was hoping for.
It was just so overwhelming to some people that a 6-year-old orphan would give away a toy - expecting nothing in return - except a smile.
Of course, he was paid handsomely in hugs -- and Jaden says those do help.
“But I’m still sad my mom died,” Jaden said. This was by no means a fix, but in the smiles he made, Jaden clearly found a purpose.
“I’m counting on it to be 33,000,” Jaden says. Even though it seems like a big goal, Jaden said “I think I can” reach it.
Today 14-year-old Jaden lives with his Aunt and Uncle and says he’s in happier place now even though he misses his parents. How do you get from the sad place to the happy place? “Time,” Jaden says.
And as for his smile project, he would like to return to that mission someday. But until then, he’s focusing on more age-appropriate goals.
With a huge grin, he said he wants to be a “famous basketball player and a famous baseball player.”
And there’s the only smile that matters.
I do not think Jon Buss knew the affect this video would have on me when he sent it. I smiled, happiness leaked from my eyes and I decided I would carry on with Jaden’s mission.
I cannot stress enough the importance of one smile or one kind word. You never truly know the difference it can make in someone’s day, week or life.
Unfortunately, one cruel word sticks around twice as long as a positive, so me must do our best to dish out the good stuff.
Sometimes the most precious things are valueless and free. Kindness is one of them.
I challenge you in 2023 to make it a habit every day to find an opportunity to extend random kindness to a stranger. Whether it be a smile, word or wave.
This may sound cheesy, but do you want to know how to save the world? Selflessly help three strangers. If each of them helps three more people, sooner or later the chain of kindness will touch everyone. Ponder that for a moment and start the domino effect.
I encourage you to watch the video of Jaden Hayes. To see his smile, will place much more peace in your heart than my words ever could. The video is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCPc2RlMTII
Like I said, I truly appreciate reader communication. I want to hear your thoughts, opinions, ideas and concerns. While not all will make me grin, it doesn’t make them less important. I am not going to lie though; I do tend to enjoy the nice ones just a tad more (said with a smile).
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
