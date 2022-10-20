No one could have predicted a game between the Warriors and Spartans would be one for the ages.

For many high school football fans, Amery traveling to Somerset for a showdown of two teams battling for a playoff spot didn’t quite grab everyone’s attention. Amery went into the game averaging 17 points per game and had one win on the year. Somerset on the other hand, welcomed the Warriors with three wins of their own and averaged 21 points per contest. Nothing awe-inspiring about either team entering the October 7 contest, but if you didn’t leave Bruce Larson Football Field inspired by the Amery Warriors, I don’t know what to tell you.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.