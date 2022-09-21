Yvonne Ann Fredrick, 83, of Turtle Lake passed away on Friday, September 16, at Golden Age Manor with her loving family by her side. She was born on November 11, 1938 in Almena, WI to Arthur and Ethel Dold. She graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1956. She was married in Turtle Lake on May 11, 1957 to her high school sweetheart, John Fredrick. They lived in Turtle Lake on the Fredrick family farm where she was a stay-at-home mother for many years. Yvonne later worked as a postal clerk in the Turtle Lake Post Office, Officer in Charge at several locations, and Postmaster at the Centuria and Turtle Lake Post Offices until her retirement. She also served on the Polk County Board of Supervisors.
Yvonne enjoyed attending all of her children and grandchildren’s school and college events and loved spending time with her great grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing and made beautiful clothing and quilts for her family. Yvonne also enjoyed gardening, bowling and was an avid Packer, Badger, and Brewer fan. Yvonne and John traveled extensively over the years and especially enjoyed their fishing trips to Canada. They also did missionary trips to Haiti and Mexico and were involved with the Mission Bible Training Center in Gaastra, Michigan.
Yvonne is survived by her children: Lucinda (Randy) King of Turtle Lake, Catherine (Greg) Hamble of Turtle Lake, Karen (Bob) DeGolier of Comstock, Theresa (Kurt) Nustvold of Amery, John (Stacia) Fredrick of Osceola and Lisa (Ron) Hanson of Amery; her grandchildren, Kristen (Mike) Pabst, Brent (Rachel) King, Adam (Olivia) King, Jesse (Krissy) Hamble, Amanda (Joe) Karlen, Kyle Hamble, Allison DeGolier, Jamie (Tim) Mills, Dustin (Sara) DeGolier, Garrett (Kari) Nustvold, Jade Nustvold, Dallas (Katy) Nustvold, Colten (Emily) Nustvold, Courtney (Kyle) Zilka, Cassidy (Kyle Whitman) Fredrick, Alyssa (Steve) Dickerman, Erin (Kareem) Itani, and Matthew Hanson; great grandchildren, Katelyn, Kourtney and Kallie Pabst; Crosby and Miles King; Xander and Sloane King; Boe, Bailey, Jack, Judah, and London Hamble; Dayne Hazelten and Landon Karlen; Louis and Luella Mills; Willow Franc; Waylon, Hank, and Arlo Nustvold; and Liam and Hazel Zilka. Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband John, father Arthur Dold, her mother Ethel Miller and husband Harold Miller, sisters Gerry (Rodney) Becker and Ardeth (Charles) Clark, and great granddaughter Kaydence.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 on Wednesday, September 21, at Skinner Funeral Home in Turtle Lake. The funeral will be held on Thursday, September 22, at 11:00 am at Grace Community Church in Turtle Lake with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery. Pallbearers are her grandsons and honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters. In-lieu-of flowers, all memorials will be distributed to Yvonne’s favorite charities.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.