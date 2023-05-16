William L. Wickline passed away on Monday, May 8 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Bill was born on October 29, 1941 in Dayton, Ohio to Homer and Dorothia Wickline.
He attended schools in Ohio and joined the U.S. Army in 1959. He was honorably discharged in 1962.
Bill was a hard worker and enjoyed fishing, hunting, raising horses and horseback riding for many years. He was especially interested in race horses and could recite pedigrees and accomplishments of them at will. He also enjoyed raising fancy chickens, especially Old English Game breeds.
Bill was an avid story teller, enjoying regaling anyone who would listen with information about racehorses, horses in general and other historical information. Everyone always enjoyed listening to him share his wealth of knowledge and experiences.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, two newborn sons, other relatives and many special horses and pets.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene, two sisters, Rose Marker (Elden) and Peg Cole, daughters, Angelique Carpenter and Veleda Cordes (Wade) as well as step children, Flint Karis (Rosanne), Troy Karis (Linda) and Kimberly Lambert (Bob). He also leaves behind a dozen grandchildren and step grandchildren as well as numerous great grandchildren.
Bill will be sorely missed by his family until they meet again.
No funeral will be held-at Bill’s request. A small celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a later time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.