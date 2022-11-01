William “Bill” Norman Weiss, age 78, of Prairie Farm, (formerly of Clayton) passed away on October 26, 2022 at Pioneer Nursing Home in Prairie Farm.
Bill was born on December 10, 1943, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Karl and Eleanor (Hable) Weiss. He grew up in St. Paul and graduated from St. Paul Vocational/Mechanic Arts.
On July 16, 1966, he married the love of his life, Barbara Conley, and they made their home in St. Paul for a brief time before venturing across the border to Wisconsin, where they remained for the rest of their lives. Bill and Barb have three children: Bill, Bruce, and Bonnie.
Bill was an over-the-road truck driver for the majority of his life, working for many different employers, but most recently, working for Allen Sinclair, who was not only a boss but a very good friend. Throughout the years, he enjoyed working on vehicles or anything he thought could be “fixed”, having coffee with his friends and relatives, spoiling any dog near him, and, most of all, watching his grandchildren grow.
Bill is survived by his three children, Bill (Sopheak) Weiss of Savage, Minnesota, Bruce (Sarah) Weiss of Hurley, and Bonnie (Don) Roemhild of Prairie Farm; nine grandchildren, Luke (Kim) Weiss, Ryan (Nicky) Weiss, Dakota Haanen, Scotlyn Roemhild, Logan Haanen, Spencer Roemhild, Charlie Haanen, Cameron Weiss, and Kensi Weiss; two great-grandchildren, Kemper Lundgren and Kasen Weiss; brother, Jack Weiss; sister-in-laws, Nancy Mench & Cathie Conley; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Barbara, his parents; in-laws, Joseph Conley, Jr., Mary Lou Haider, Kathryn “Kay” Niva, Patrick Conley; sister-in-law, Maureen “Moe” Conley; and brother-in-law, Joseph Mench.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. A graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Turtle Lake on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Sara Feld, United Lutheran Church - Prairie Farm, officiating.
