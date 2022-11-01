William “Bill” Norman Weiss

William “Bill” Norman Weiss, age 78, of Prairie Farm, (formerly of Clayton) passed away on October 26, 2022 at Pioneer Nursing Home in Prairie Farm.

Bill was born on December 10, 1943, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Karl and Eleanor (Hable) Weiss. He grew up in St. Paul and graduated from St. Paul Vocational/Mechanic Arts.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.