Wayne D. Logan age 81 of Clear Lake, WI, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2021 surrounded by family at his home, according to his wishes.
Wayne Douglas Logan was born on November 13, 1939, on the family farm in Clear Lake, WI, the son of Clarence and Myrtle (Tronrud) Logan. He grew up in the Clear Lake area and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1957. Wayne was married on August 15, 1959 to his high school sweetheart Janet Hellum and to this union they were blessed with two daughters, Cheryl and Diane. In the early years of their marriage, Wayne worked for the Paulson Brothers in Clear Lake. He then went on to work in the Twin Cities, operating the first tower cranes on numerous construction projects there. He continued to work as a crane operator for 35 years, “the higher the better”. After retiring from construction, Wayne drove school bus for the Clear Lake School District for 15 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed bow hunting for whitetails, fishing on Lake Superior, collecting and restoring hit and miss gas engines and flying his airplane whenever possible. In his younger days, Wayne played guitar in the “Fandrays” band for 5 years and was avid Green Bay Packer fan. He especially loved feeding the deer, watching the birds and attending his grandson’s sporting events. Wayne was also a member of First Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. He loved Jesus Christ our Lord and attended Bible Study for many years. His greatest wish was that everyone would come to know the Lord. Wayne will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Myrtle Logan daughter, Cheryl Logan
Wayne was survived by his wife - Janet Logan - Clear Lake, WI; daughter, Diane (Maynard) Paulson - Clear Lake, WI; grandsons, Cory Paulson - Prairie Farm, WI, Jeff Paulson - Downing, WI, Aaron Paulson (Cassie Urlaub) - Downing, WI, Mitch Paulson - Clear Lake, WI; great grand children, Hailey Paulson and Brett Paulson; brothers and sisters, Marlys (Dick) Lambert - Clear Lake, WI, Dale (Gloria) Logan - Clear Lake, WI, Lloyd (Ines) Logan - Clear Lake, Marilyn Logan - Clear Lake, WI; and other family, relatives and friends.
Funeral Services at 11 am, on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI.
Visitation from 4 - 7 pm on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at First Lutheran Church and an hour before the service on Thursday.
Clergy - Rev. Bryan Anderson. Music - Brian Wick. Casketbearers - Aaron Paulson, Jeff Paulson, Cory Paulson, Mitch Paulson , Dale Logan, Lloyd Logan and Maynard Paulson.
Interment will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake, WI.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Clear Lake handled the arrangements.
