Walter “Scott” W. Strey
Voila Media Group

Walter “Scott” W. Strey, age 95 of Balsam Lake, WI, passed away in the early morning of April 23rd, 2023. Walter was born in Renville, MN on June 18th, 1927 to his father Emil A. Strey and mother Weike (Ruter) Strey. In 1944, Walter volunteered with the US Navy. He served as Signalman - Gunner during World War II. 

After his military service, he worked for the US Postal Service as a mail clerk on a rail car. His career switched to the Hudson Police Department and then transferred to St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department where he retired from.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.