Walter “Scott” W. Strey, age 95 of Balsam Lake, WI, passed away in the early morning of April 23rd, 2023. Walter was born in Renville, MN on June 18th, 1927 to his father Emil A. Strey and mother Weike (Ruter) Strey. In 1944, Walter volunteered with the US Navy. He served as Signalman - Gunner during World War II.
After his military service, he worked for the US Postal Service as a mail clerk on a rail car. His career switched to the Hudson Police Department and then transferred to St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department where he retired from.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, camping, and spending many winters in southern states. Walter was known to have an endless amount of stories to share with family, friends, and strangers.
Walter volunteered at the Osceola St. Croix Valley Railway Museum teaching and demonstrating how to grab the mail bag. He was also an active member of VFW Clear Lake Post 5828 and was on the Honor Guard team. He belonged to many organizations – Fraternal Order of Police, National Rife Association, Wisconsin Law Enforcement Officers Association, and Republic Party of Polk County. He practices his strong faith within the Lutheran church
He is survived by his children Michael (Tammy) Strey of New Richmond, WI; Sue (Donn) Baierl of Hudson, WI; and Karol Strey of Hudson, WI; grandchildren Kody (Tessa) Strey, Kollin Strey, Samantha (Corey) Smith, and Danielle (Caleb) Tate. He is preceded in death by his parents Emil and Weike Strey; siblings Fannie Rogers, Augusta, Alfred, Henry “Hank”, John, Christina, Henry Emil Strey, Henrietta Kohls, and Elsie Kirschbaum.
You will not find a more patriotic individual than Walter, so feel free to wear red, white, and blue. Walter’s visitation will be held at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, WI on Sunday, May 7th 2023 at 3 – 6 p.m. Funeral service will be at Zion Lutheran Church in Turtle Lake, WI on Monday, May 8th with visitation at 11 a.m. and service at 12 p.m. Burial will be at Fort Snelling on Tuesday May 9th at 12:30 pm.
