Walter Ole Weeks Jr., age 87, of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2021 at Christian Community Home in Osceola, WI. Walter was born in Ames, Iowa on February 9, 1934 to parents Walter and Mary (Cowdry) Weeks.
He grew up in Colfax, WI, and graduated from Colfax High School before attending the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Shortly after he started college he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Upon his return he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, and in 1956 married the love of his life Nancy Scheurman. After graduating he worked for FabriTech, Inc. in Amery, WI designing core memory systems. The company sent Walt and his family to Scotland for 2 years, to open a new branch office in Glasgow, where they lived and traveled Europe. Once they returned from Scotland Walt began working for Display Systems, Inc. where his work earned several patents. He started his own business in the early 1970’s, called Circle 4 Electronics, Inc. designing and building electronic anti-tip over safety systems for large cranes. He later designed and manufactured gas pump control systems for gas stations, as the self-service trend began.
Walter was known for his sharp engineering mind, amazing memory and was always busy with innovative projects. He held several patents at various companies during his career. He absolutely loved his lakeside property in Amery and his home in Hudson, which he designed and built in 1970, and named “Vikedahl House” after his ancestral name. His passion was tinkering with tools and electronics at “The Building” and used his orange “Mr. Kabota” tractor to do things 87 year olds would not otherwise be able to do! He and Nancy also loved music and were season ticket holders of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra. But what he loved most was spending time with his beloved wife of 65 years and family including the family dog.
He will remain in the hearts of his wife Nancy; children Betty Ann (Keith) Steiger and Kenneth Craig (Lorena) Weeks; grandchildren Benjamin (Kari) Steiger, Matthew (Nerissa) Steiger, Katherine (Travis) Christenson, Courtney (Chris) Odell, and Heather Weeks; great grandchildren Gloria Steiger, Landon Steiger and Hayden Steiger. He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Herman Weeks, Shirley Quig and Chloris Rowlette.
A funeral service for Walter will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Hudson, WI. Visitation will be from 12pm – 2pm with a service starting at 2pm. Masks will be required at church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.