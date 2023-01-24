Wallace (Wally) Virgil Miller

Miller, Wallace (Wally) Virgil, age 83, of Clayton, WI, passed away January 16, 2023, peacefully at home with his daughter by his side. Born February 20, 1939, in Georgetown Township, WI to Neil & Audrey Miller. Went to school at East Bone Lake, Lafallette, Range and Turtle Lake Schools. Started 5th grade at Clayton School. After his junior year in high school, he enlisted in the US Naval Air on July 16, 1956. He was discharged January 19, 1960. Married Saundra Kaehler March of 1958. In that union one daughter was born, Robin, in May of 1965. He hauled Milk into Stella Cheese in Clayton for 2 years, pulled mobile homes all over the United States and Canada for 2 years; drove over the road for 20 years, worked at Land O’Lakes in Clear Lake as a maintenance man. He married Lola Cotch September of1973. He liked to travel, hunt and fish.
Survived by his daughter, Robin (Steve) Wanamaker, grandchildren, Michelle (Thomas) Mikacevich and Michael Mooney, great-grandchildren, Riley & Hudson Mikacevich; stepdaughter, Debra (Jay) Matson, grandchildren, Dan (Stacy) Matson, Brent (Stacey) Matson, great-grandchildren, Hannah, Cameryn, Connor, & Ryan Matson; brothers Eugene Miller and Kenny (Linda) Miller, sister-in-law, Dianne Miller and many nieces and nephews.
Special thank you to Sandy Yeske for her loving care.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 7 Brothers, 107 N Prentice St., Clayton, WI 54004 on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 1-4 p.m. Interment will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, N4063 Veterans Way, Spooner, WI 54801 on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10 a.m.
