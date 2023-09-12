Wallace Harold Brackee Jr

Wallace “Wally” Harold Brackee Jr., age 85, of Clayton, WI, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN after complications following a stroke. Wally was born on May 1, 1938 in Joel, WI to Wallace and Mattie (Green) Brackee. He attended school in Clayton and graduated in 1956. After high school, he attended college in River Falls for a short period of time and then took a job in construction. On June 3, 1961, he was united in marriage to Beverly Longhenry. Together, the couple made their home in Joel on the Brackee Family Farm where they raised their three children. Throughout his life, Wally worked at Wisconsin dairies for about 30 years. After retiring, he worked at Bergmann’s Greenhouse where he loved spending his time, even if it was only for a couple of hours a week. Wally put his skills to use at the greenhouse building boxes and fixing wagons.
Wally loved woodworking and made many beautiful things. He also enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, camping and liked his Oliver tractors. Wally was a member of the Clayton Lions Club, Richardson Sportsman’s Club, and was Sexton of Elim Cemetery. He was also very active at Elim Lutheran Church and served on the church council there. Church was such an important part of Wally’s life, and as a kid, he would ride his bike over five miles to church. Wally also loved his wife Beverly’s cooking and baking, and people who knew him would know to bring him an M&M blizzard when they visited. He was a kind and gentle person who will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Michelle; sister, Deretta; brothers, Jerry and Robin; and step-sister, Sharon Selle. Wally is survived by his wife, Beverly; sons, Evan and Bryan; brother, Allan (Carole) Brackee; and half-brother, Richard (Chris) Brackee.
Wally’s family would like to thank the staff at Golden Age Manor, Amery Hospital, and Regions Hospital for their compassionate care.
A visitation will take place at Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery on Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 2 to 5 pm. The Funeral Service will be on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 11:00 am at Elim Lutheran Church in Range, with a visitation one hour before. Following the funeral, a burial will take place at Elim Cemetery.
To sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery, Wisconsin.
